2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Tow Hooks
- Tow Hitch
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Remote Engine Start
- Floor mats
- Seating
-
- Leather Seats
- Split Bench Seat
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Sliding Rear Window
- Privacy Glass
- Exterior
-
- Chrome Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Telematics
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- BLACK
- HD Radio
- Bluetooth Connection
- WiFi Hotspot
- Smart Device Integration
- ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) Includes capped fuel fill (K40) exhaust brake (V10) cover and (K05) engine block heater.
- LPO HITCH PACKAGE Gooseneck ball and chain tiedown kit with case
- SWITCH HIGH IDLE
- TRANSMISSION ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode
- GOOSENECK/5TH WHEEL PREP PACKAGE -- HITCH PLATFORM TO ACCEPT GOOSENECK OR FIFTH WHEEL HITCH. Includes Hitch platform with tray to accept ball and drilled box holes with caps installed box mounted 7-pin trailer harness (similar to (UY2) harness).
- LTZ PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
- JET BLACK LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT SEAT TRIM
- REAR AXLE 4.10 RATIO
- CARGO TIE DOWNS (4) MOVABLE UPPER
- Requires Subscription
- LED LIGHTING CARGO BOX WITH SWITCH ON CENTRE SWITCH BANK
- SEATS FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including 2-way power lumbar control 2-position driver memory adjustable head restrai...
- Z71 PACKAGE OFF-ROAD includes twin tube Rancho brand shocks (JHD) Hill Descent Control (NZZ) underbody shields. Also includes brushed metal Z71 door sill plate unique Z71 gauge cluster unique finish interior trim plates unique lower bumper appea...
- MIRRORS CHROME OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE VERTICAL TRAILERING MEMORY-EQUIPPED UPPER GLASS POWER-FOLDING AND MANUAL EXTENDING; includes integrated turn signal indicators consisting of 51 square inch flat mirror surface positioned over a 24.5...
- MIDNIGHT EDITION includes (UD5) front and rear park assist (TC7) body-colour grille with chrome bars (VB5) body-colour front bumper (VT5) body-colour rear bumper projector headlamps with body-colour bezel (CGN) spray-on bedliner (RVS) 4" round B...
- LTZ PLUS PACKAGE FOR CREW CAB AND DOUBLE CAB includes (JF4) power adjustable pedals (UQA) Bose premium audio system (UVD) heated leather-wrapped steering wheel and (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist
