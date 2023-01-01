2018 GMC Acadia

$31,480 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 4 , 0 7 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10333266

10333266 Stock #: D4812A

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 144,070 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Lane Departure Warning Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Blind Spot Monitor Lane Keeping Assist Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks AM/FM Stereo Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Floor mats Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Mechanical 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Exterior HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Power Liftgate Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Convenience Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Mirror Memory Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Power Driver Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Automatic Highbeams Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection Cross-Traffic Alert Driver Restriction Features ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (310 hp [231.1 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque @ 5000 rpm [365.9 N-m]) (STD) Requires Subscription Front collision mitigation Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.