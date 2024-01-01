$24,650+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Acadia
SLE
2018 GMC Acadia
SLE
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
$24,650
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridium Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5477A
- Mileage 75,818 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the 2018 GMC Acadia SLE: A Perfect Blend of Power Style and Versatility for the Adventurous Canadian Driver Experience the thrill of driving the 2018 GMC Acadia SLE a used SUV that combines power and sophistication perfect for those who crave adventure and style. This Acadia with its striking Iridium Metallic exterior is designed for the Canadian roads offering an all-wheel-drive system that ensures stability and confidence in any weather condition. Under the hood the 2.5L DOHC 4-cylinder engine with Variable Valve Timing delivers a robust 193 horsepower providing a smooth and responsive ride whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors. Inside the Acadia SLE offers a spacious black interior that comfortably accommodates your family and gear making it ideal for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. The 6-speed automatic transmission ensures seamless gear shifts enhancing your driving experience. With the SLE Preferred Equipment Group you get a suite of standard features that cater to your comfort and convenience needs making every journey enjoyable. Whether you're tackling snowy highways or embarking on a cross-country adventure the 2018 GMC Acadia SLE is your reliable companion offering a perfect blend of performance style and practicality tailored for the discerning Canadian driver. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dean Cooley GM
Dean Cooley GM
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-442-0402