Discover the 2018 GMC Acadia SLE: A Perfect Blend of Power Style and Versatility for the Adventurous Canadian Driver Experience the thrill of driving the 2018 GMC Acadia SLE a used SUV that combines power and sophistication perfect for those who crave adventure and style. This Acadia with its striking Iridium Metallic exterior is designed for the Canadian roads offering an all-wheel-drive system that ensures stability and confidence in any weather condition. Under the hood the 2.5L DOHC 4-cylinder engine with Variable Valve Timing delivers a robust 193 horsepower providing a smooth and responsive ride whether youre navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors. Inside the Acadia SLE offers a spacious black interior that comfortably accommodates your family and gear making it ideal for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. The 6-speed automatic transmission ensures seamless gear shifts enhancing your driving experience. With the SLE Preferred Equipment Group you get a suite of standard features that cater to your comfort and convenience needs making every journey enjoyable. Whether youre tackling snowy highways or embarking on a cross-country adventure the 2018 GMC Acadia SLE is your reliable companion offering a perfect blend of performance style and practicality tailored for the discerning Canadian driver. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

75,818 KM

SLE

12031006

SLE

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
75,818KM
VIN 1GKKNRLA9JZ118231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridium Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5477A
  • Mileage 75,818 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the 2018 GMC Acadia SLE: A Perfect Blend of Power Style and Versatility for the Adventurous Canadian Driver Experience the thrill of driving the 2018 GMC Acadia SLE a used SUV that combines power and sophistication perfect for those who crave adventure and style. This Acadia with its striking Iridium Metallic exterior is designed for the Canadian roads offering an all-wheel-drive system that ensures stability and confidence in any weather condition. Under the hood the 2.5L DOHC 4-cylinder engine with Variable Valve Timing delivers a robust 193 horsepower providing a smooth and responsive ride whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors. Inside the Acadia SLE offers a spacious black interior that comfortably accommodates your family and gear making it ideal for both daily commutes and weekend getaways. The 6-speed automatic transmission ensures seamless gear shifts enhancing your driving experience. With the SLE Preferred Equipment Group you get a suite of standard features that cater to your comfort and convenience needs making every journey enjoyable. Whether you're tackling snowy highways or embarking on a cross-country adventure the 2018 GMC Acadia SLE is your reliable companion offering a perfect blend of performance style and practicality tailored for the discerning Canadian driver. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
COMPASS DISPLAY
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Keyless open and start

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
E10 Fuel capable

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

3rd Row Seat

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Reclining front buckets
IRIDIUM METALLIC
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC
SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
AXLE 3.87 RATIO
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (193 hp [144 kW] @ 6300 188 lb-ft of torque @ 4400 rpm [253.8 N-m]) (STD)
TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL
SEATING 7-PASSENGER (2-3-2 SEATING CONFIGURATION)
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY EXTENDED RANGE
JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE BODY-COLOUR MANUAL-FOLDING
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
Wipers front intermittent with washers
Steering column tilt and telescopic
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Exhaust single outlet
Engine control stop-start system
Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Air conditioning rear
Floor mats carpeted front and second row
Console front centre with 2 cup holders and storage includes rear storage drawer
Lamp Package interior deluxe
Sensor humidity and windshield temperature
Seat adjuster driver 4-way manual
Seat adjuster passenger 2-way manual
Liftgate manual
Display driver instrument information enhanced one colour
Windows power with driver and front passenger Express-Down
Glass deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Cup holders 2 in front centre console 2 in front door panel 2 bottle holders in front door panel 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row 10 total
Lighting interior with theatre dimming cargo compartment reading lights for front seats second row reading lamps integrated into dome light door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Suspension Ride and Handling MacPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear
SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included so you'll he...
Grille front shutters active upper and lower
Headlamps projector beam
Tires P245/65R17 all-season H-rated blackwall
Steering wheel leather-wrapped with mounted audio and cruise controls
GVWR 6001 lbs (2722 kg)
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 17 Inch front and rear
Wheel spare 18 Inch x 4.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Wheels 4 - 17 Inch x 7.5 Inch (43.2 cm x 19.1 cm) aluminum
Audio system 7 Inch diagonal Colour Touch Screen with GMC Infotainment System AM/FM with USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Apple CarPlay Android Auto and voice command pass-through to phone
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar service...
Alternator 150 amps (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L DOHC 4-cylinder engine.)
Chassis All-Wheel Drive System (AWD model only. Includes all-wheel drive disconnect.)

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-XXXX

1-800-442-0402

Alternate Numbers
204-638-4026
2018 GMC Acadia