2018 GMC Acadia

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

MP3 Capability

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Reclining front buckets

IRIDIUM METALLIC

Driver Restriction Features

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC

SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

AXLE 3.87 RATIO

Requires Subscription

ENGINE 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (193 hp [144 kW] @ 6300 188 lb-ft of torque @ 4400 rpm [253.8 N-m]) (STD)

TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL

SEATING 7-PASSENGER (2-3-2 SEATING CONFIGURATION)

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY EXTENDED RANGE

JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM

TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY

MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE BODY-COLOUR MANUAL-FOLDING

Door locks power programmable with lockout protection

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Wiper rear intermittent with washer

Wipers front intermittent with washers

Steering column tilt and telescopic

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Exhaust single outlet

Engine control stop-start system

Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants

Air conditioning rear

Floor mats carpeted front and second row

Console front centre with 2 cup holders and storage includes rear storage drawer

Lamp Package interior deluxe

Sensor humidity and windshield temperature

Seat adjuster driver 4-way manual

Seat adjuster passenger 2-way manual

Liftgate manual

Display driver instrument information enhanced one colour

Windows power with driver and front passenger Express-Down

Glass deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)

Cup holders 2 in front centre console 2 in front door panel 2 bottle holders in front door panel 2 in 2nd row and 2 in 3rd row 10 total

Lighting interior with theatre dimming cargo compartment reading lights for front seats second row reading lamps integrated into dome light door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature

Suspension Ride and Handling MacPherson struts for front and independent 5-link rear

SiriusXM is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included so you'll he...

Grille front shutters active upper and lower

Headlamps projector beam

Tires P245/65R17 all-season H-rated blackwall

Steering wheel leather-wrapped with mounted audio and cruise controls

GVWR 6001 lbs (2722 kg)

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 17 Inch front and rear

Wheel spare 18 Inch x 4.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel

Wheels 4 - 17 Inch x 7.5 Inch (43.2 cm x 19.1 cm) aluminum

Audio system 7 Inch diagonal Colour Touch Screen with GMC Infotainment System AM/FM with USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Apple CarPlay Android Auto and voice command pass-through to phone

GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar service...

Alternator 150 amps (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L DOHC 4-cylinder engine.)