$38,980+ tax & licensing
$38,980
+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Canyon
4WD SLE
Location
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
42,465KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10444323
- Stock #: U4857
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 42,465 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 128.3" SLE, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/222
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ONYX BLACK
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
TRAILERING PACKAGE includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector
SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
SLE CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (C68) single-zone automatic climate control (A28) rear-sliding window and (BTV) remote vehicle starter system
Requires Subscription
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER (Includes (AL9) power driver lumbar control (AT9) power front passenger lumbar control and (AAQ) 4-way power front passenger seat adjuster.)
NIGHTFALL EDITION includes (VQZ) Polished exhaust tip LPO (VAT) Grille body-colour LPO (CGN) Spray-on bedliner (SKZ) 18" multi-spoke Satin Graphite painted aluminum wheels LPO (ZQ9) Black Out Exterior Trim Package and (VT5) Black body colour r...
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4