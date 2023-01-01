Menu
2018 GMC Canyon

42,465 KM

Details Description Features

$38,980

+ tax & licensing
$38,980

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2018 GMC Canyon

2018 GMC Canyon

4WD SLE

2018 GMC Canyon

4WD SLE

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

$38,980

+ taxes & licensing

42,465KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10444323
  • Stock #: U4857

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 42,465 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 128.3" SLE, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V6 3.6L/222

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ONYX BLACK
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
TRAILERING PACKAGE includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector
SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
SLE CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (C68) single-zone automatic climate control (A28) rear-sliding window and (BTV) remote vehicle starter system
Requires Subscription
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER (Includes (AL9) power driver lumbar control (AT9) power front passenger lumbar control and (AAQ) 4-way power front passenger seat adjuster.)
NIGHTFALL EDITION includes (VQZ) Polished exhaust tip LPO (VAT) Grille body-colour LPO (CGN) Spray-on bedliner (SKZ) 18" multi-spoke Satin Graphite painted aluminum wheels LPO (ZQ9) Black Out Exterior Trim Package and (VT5) Black body colour r...

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

