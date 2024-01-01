Menu
Conquer the Canadian Terrain with the 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT: Power Precision and Prestige in Every Drive Step into the commanding presence of the 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT a robust companion for those who demand more from their truck. This used beauty dressed in a striking White Frost Tricoat is not just a vehicle; its a statement of strength and sophistication. Beneath its hood lies a powerful 8-cylinder engine ready to tackle any terrain with ease. The 6-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth responsive handling making every drive an exhilarating experience. Inside the Sierra offers a luxurious escape with Cocoa/Dune perforated leather-appointed seats providing comfort and style for both driver and passengers. The Crew Cab design ensures ample space making it perfect for both work and play. Whether youre navigating city streets or venturing into the wild the 4WD capability guarantees confidence and control. This truck is more than just a mode of transportation; it's a trusted partner for the Canadian adventurer. With its blend of power luxury and versatility the 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT is tailored for those who seek to elevate their driving experience blending rugged capability with refined comfort. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs.

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

100,443 KM

$38,480

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$38,480

+ taxes & licensing

Used
100,443KM
VIN 3GTU2NEJ0JG439948

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour COCOA/DUNE, PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5497AA
  • Mileage 100,443 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
universal home remote
Leather Appointed Seat Trim
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
4-wheel drive
Pickup box
Capless Fuel Fill

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
6-Speaker Audio System

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Remote Locking Tailgate (Included and only available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.)
4X4 chrome badge (Included and only available with 4X4 models.)
Active aero shutters

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system
Driver Restriction Features
Remote Keyless Entry (Includes (A91) remote locking tailgate.)
DIFFERENTIAL HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR
Single-slot CD/MP3 player (On Crew Cab model replaced by (U42) rear seat DVD/Blu-Ray Entertainment Package when (U42) is ordered.)
CARGO TIE DOWNS (4) MOVABLE UPPER
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
POWER OUTLET 110-VOLT AC
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
TAILGATE EZ-LIFT AND LOWER
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
DOOR HANDLES CHROME
LED LIGHTING CARGO BOX WITH SWITCH ON CENTRE SWITCH BANK
AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
TIRES P265/65R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT-WHEEL AND TELESCOPING
COOLING AUXILIARY EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
PEDALS POWER-ADJUSTABLE
FOG LAMPS THIN PROFILE LED
TIRE SPARE P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
RADIO HD
MOULDINGS BODYSIDE CHROME
COOLING EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER
DOOR LOCKS POWER
VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS
Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar
Battery heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock
Bumper front chrome lower
Bumper rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
CornerStep rear bumper
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Headlamps high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature
Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top
Trailering equipment includes trailer hitch 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
Windows power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar servic...
Taillamps LED with signature
Mirrors outside chrome cap heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps (includes driver's side spotter mirror)
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Grille surround chrome
Wheelhouse liners rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Driver Information Centre 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information
Floor mats colour-keyed carpeted first and second row (Not available with (GAT) All Terrain Package.)
Seating heated driver and front passenger Only available on Crew Cab or Double Cab models.
Seats front 40/20/40 leather-appointed split-bench 3-passenger with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including driver/front passenger power recline driver/front passenger pow...
Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls
Alternator 150 amps (Not included with (PCQ) SLT eAssist Package.)
GVWR 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black (Standard on 4WD models. Not standard or available when (PDQ) Chrome Plus Package LPO or (VQY) chrome recovery hooks LPO is ordered.)
Transfer case active 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls includes neutral position for dinghy towing (Included with 4WD models only.)
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Requires Double Cab model and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Requires Crew cab model without (GAT) A...
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is includ...
Mirror caps chrome (Not available with (GAT) All Terrain Package and (NHT) max Trailering Package.)
Audio system 8 Inch diagonal Colour Touch Screen with GMC Infotainment System AM/FM/SiriusXM HD Radio with USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones voice-activated technology for radio and phone (Upgradeable to...
Wheels 18 Inch x 8.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) polished aluminum
Rear axle 3.08 ratio (Standard and only available on (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (RD3) 20 Inch bright machined aluminum wheels (NZP) 20 Inch chrome clad aluminum (RD5) 20 Inch polished aluminum (NZH) 20 Inch bright machined alu...

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

$38,480

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2018 GMC Sierra 1500