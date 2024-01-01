$38,480+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
$38,480
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour COCOA/DUNE, PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5497AA
- Mileage 100,443 KM
Vehicle Description
Conquer the Canadian Terrain with the 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT: Power Precision and Prestige in Every Drive Step into the commanding presence of the 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT a robust companion for those who demand more from their truck. This used beauty dressed in a striking White Frost Tricoat is not just a vehicle; it's a statement of strength and sophistication. Beneath its hood lies a powerful 8-cylinder engine ready to tackle any terrain with ease. The 6-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth responsive handling making every drive an exhilarating experience. Inside the Sierra offers a luxurious escape with Cocoa/Dune perforated leather-appointed seats providing comfort and style for both driver and passengers. The Crew Cab design ensures ample space making it perfect for both work and play. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing into the wild the 4WD capability guarantees confidence and control. This truck is more than just a mode of transportation; it’s a trusted partner for the Canadian adventurer. With its blend of power luxury and versatility the 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT is tailored for those who seek to elevate their driving experience blending rugged capability with refined comfort. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
