$31,550+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,550
+ taxes & licensing
Used
145,725KM
VIN 3GTU2MECXJG499313
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6248AA
- Mileage 145,725 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
4-wheel drive
Capless Fuel Fill
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
6-Speaker Audio System
Exterior
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Pickup box
Remote Locking Tailgate (Included and only available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.)
4X4 chrome badge (Included and only available with 4X4 models.)
Active aero shutters
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Quicksilver Metallic
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system
Driver Restriction Features
Single-slot CD/MP3 player
Remote Keyless Entry (Includes (A91) remote locking tailgate.)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
CARGO TIE DOWNS (4) MOVABLE UPPER
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED
Requires Subscription
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
TAILGATE EZ-LIFT AND LOWER
LED LIGHTING CARGO BOX WITH SWITCH ON CENTRE SWITCH BANK
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...
MOULDINGS BODYSIDE BODY COLOUR
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
RADIO HD
COOLING EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER
DOOR LOCKS POWER
VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS
ALTERNATOR 150 AMPS
Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Air conditioning single-zone
Assist handle front passenger on A-pillar
Brakes 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors 4-wheel antilock
Bumper front chrome lower
Bumper rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
CornerStep rear bumper
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Headlamps high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature
Instrumentation 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Lamps cargo area cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Steering column manual Tilt-Wheel
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top
Tire spare P255/70R17 all-season blackwall (Included and only available with (RBZ) P255/70R17 all-season blackwall tires.)
Tires P255/70R17 all-season blackwall
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
Windows power with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar servic...
Grille surround chrome
Wheelhouse liners rear (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Driver Information Centre 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information
Steering wheel leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls
Transfer case active 2-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls includes neutral position for dinghy towing (Included with 4WD models only.)
Mirror caps body-colour (Deleted when (DPN) power camper mirrors are ordered.)
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (includes driver's side spotter mirror) (Body Colour.)
Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench 3-passenger. Includes driver and front passenger recline with outboard head restraints and centre fold-down armrest with storage. Includes manually adjustable driver lumbar lockable storage compartment in seat cushio...
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD V6 models. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
GVWR 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black (Included with 4WD models or (SXL) Elevation Edition on 2WD models. Not standard or available when (PDQ) Chrome Plus Package LPO or (VQY) chrome recovery hooks LPO is ordered.) (Included with (SXL) Elevatio...
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on nearly all 2018 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is includ...
Wheels 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) premium painted aluminum bright machined
Audio system 8 Inch diagonal Colour Touch Screen with GMC Infotainment System AM/FM/SiriusXM HD Radio with USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones voice-activated technology for radio and phone (Upgradeable to...
Floor mats rubberized-vinyl front (Not available with (BG9) graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl floor covering.)
Floor mats rubberized-vinyl rear for Crew Cab and Double Cab models only (Not available with (BG9) graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl floor covering.)
Differential heavy-duty locking rear (Standard on 4WD on 2WD models included with (PDU) Kodiak (NHT) Max Trailering Package or (Z82) Trailering equipment.) (Standard on 4WD models. Included on 2WD models with (PDU) Kodiak or (NHT) Max Trailering Pac...
AUDIO SYSTEM 8 Inch DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN WITH GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM AM/FM/SIRIUSXM HD RADIO with USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones voice-activated technology for radio and phone (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 53,301 KM $55,980 + tax & lic
2021 Buick Envision Essence 83,838 KM $29,980 + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss 88,122 KM $51,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dean Cooley GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
$31,550
+ taxes & licensing>
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2018 GMC Sierra 1500