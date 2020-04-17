Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

$41,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 53,830KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4882035
  • Stock #: U4516
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEC0JG105839
Exterior Colour
Stone Blue Metallic
Interior Colour
Jet Black/Spice Red All-Terrain
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

4WD Crew Cab 143.5" SLT, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Leather Seats
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • HD Radio
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • STONE BLUE METALLIC
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
  • SLT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
  • TIRES P275/55R20 ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL
  • TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
  • Requires Subscription
  • JET BLACK/SPICE RED ALL-TERRAIN LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT SEAT TRIM
  • ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...
  • SEATS FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including 2-way power lumbar control 2-position driver memory adjustable head restrai...
  • ALL-TERRAIN PACKAGE Crew Cab and Double Cab models includes (CGN) spray-on bed liner (UHN) 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) bright machined aluminum wheels (AN3) front bucket seats and (UQA) Bose premium audio system (DP6) Black painted mirror caps ...
  • ALL TERRAIN SLT PREMIUM PACKAGE includes (NZH) 20" x 9" bright machined aluminum wheel with painted accents (T4L) high-performance LED headlamps (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist (RVS) 4" black round assist steps LPO (UVD) heated steering wheel an...

