2018 GMC Sierra 1500

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Tow Hitch

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Floor mats Seating Leather Seats

Split Bench Seat

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Adjustable Pedals

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HD Radio

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

STONE BLUE METALLIC

Driver Restriction Features

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED

SLT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment

TIRES P275/55R20 ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL

TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking

Requires Subscription

JET BLACK/SPICE RED ALL-TERRAIN LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT SEAT TRIM

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

SEATS FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including 2-way power lumbar control 2-position driver memory adjustable head restrai...

ALL-TERRAIN PACKAGE Crew Cab and Double Cab models includes (CGN) spray-on bed liner (UHN) 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) bright machined aluminum wheels (AN3) front bucket seats and (UQA) Bose premium audio system (DP6) Black painted mirror caps ...

ALL TERRAIN SLT PREMIUM PACKAGE includes (NZH) 20" x 9" bright machined aluminum wheel with painted accents (T4L) high-performance LED headlamps (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist (RVS) 4" black round assist steps LPO (UVD) heated steering wheel an...

