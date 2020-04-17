2018 GMC Sierra 1500

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Tow Hooks
- Tow Hitch
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Remote Engine Start
- Floor mats
- Seating
-
- Leather Seats
- Split Bench Seat
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
-
- HID Headlights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front All-Season
- Tires - Rear All-Season
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Powertrain
-
- Four Wheel Drive
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Adjustable Pedals
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Telematics
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HD Radio
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
- WiFi Hotspot
- STONE BLUE METALLIC
- Driver Restriction Features
- TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
- SLT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
- TIRES P275/55R20 ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL
- TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
- Requires Subscription
- JET BLACK/SPICE RED ALL-TERRAIN LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT SEAT TRIM
- ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...
- SEATS FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including 2-way power lumbar control 2-position driver memory adjustable head restrai...
- ALL-TERRAIN PACKAGE Crew Cab and Double Cab models includes (CGN) spray-on bed liner (UHN) 18" x 8.5" (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) bright machined aluminum wheels (AN3) front bucket seats and (UQA) Bose premium audio system (DP6) Black painted mirror caps ...
- ALL TERRAIN SLT PREMIUM PACKAGE includes (NZH) 20" x 9" bright machined aluminum wheel with painted accents (T4L) high-performance LED headlamps (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist (RVS) 4" black round assist steps LPO (UVD) heated steering wheel an...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.