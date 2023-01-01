Menu
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

93,481 KM

Details Description Features

$39,980

+ tax & licensing
Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

SLT

Location

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

93,481KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9718702
  • Stock #: D4405A

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 93,481 KM

Vehicle Description

2018, SLT, Four Wheel Drive, 5.3 Liter V8, SunroofOur 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Crew Cab 4X4 presented in Dark Slate Metallic will exceed your expectations! Powered by a 5.3 Liter EcoTec3 V8 that offers 355hp paired with an 8 Speed Automatic transmission for smooth shifts and quick acceleration. This traction savvy Four Wheel Drive team can handle any terrain and go practically anywhere while rewarding you with approximately 10.7L/100km on the highway. Ruggedly handsome, our Sierra SLT is dressed up with chrome accents and high-performance lighting to make you stand out!The well-designed interior of our SLT immediately presents a spacious cabin with comfortable heated leather seats when you open the door. In addition, you appreciate top-shelf features like a sunroof, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a color touchscreen audio with IntelliLink featuring available satellite radio, smartphone integration, and voice activation. Stay connected with Bluetooth, and enjoy the available WiFi as well!This GMC provides peace of mind with top-notch safety features like StabiliTrak featuring trailer sway control and hill start assist. You'll also drive assured with a backup camera, tire pressure monitoring system, daytime running lamps, a multitude of airbags, and an available Teen Driver configurable feature. Our Sierra 1500 SLT is setting a fresh standard for trucks, and we're confident you'll be impressed with just one drive! Why Dean Cooley GM? Dean Cooley GM in Dauphin is very proud to have been serving the parkland area since 1995. Selling brand new Chevrolet, Buick and GMC vehicles as well as certified pre-owned vehicles. Our financial experts are located in-house and can offer you the financing and leasing options that are best for you with fast, easy and approval in minutes. We have a state of the art service department with a collision and glass center with highly trained and experienced technicians to look after all of your repair needs. Our parts department is well stocked with all the parts you may need, as well as accessories and a great selection of tires. We also have a detail center, to look after cleaning your vehicle whenever necessary and make it look brand new again. Dean Cooley GM is proud to be a part of the parkland area and supporting many charities and organizations. So, for all of your automotive needs, stop down Dean Cooley GM, 1600 Main Street S. in Dauphin. Dealer permit #1693

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

