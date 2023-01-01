$39,980+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
$39,980
- Listing ID: 9718702
- Stock #: D4405A
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 93,481 KM
Vehicle Description
2018, SLT, Four Wheel Drive, 5.3 Liter V8, SunroofOur 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Crew Cab 4X4 presented in Dark Slate Metallic will exceed your expectations! Powered by a 5.3 Liter EcoTec3 V8 that offers 355hp paired with an 8 Speed Automatic transmission for smooth shifts and quick acceleration. This traction savvy Four Wheel Drive team can handle any terrain and go practically anywhere while rewarding you with approximately 10.7L/100km on the highway. Ruggedly handsome, our Sierra SLT is dressed up with chrome accents and high-performance lighting to make you stand out!The well-designed interior of our SLT immediately presents a spacious cabin with comfortable heated leather seats when you open the door. In addition, you appreciate top-shelf features like a sunroof, remote start, dual-zone automatic climate control, and a color touchscreen audio with IntelliLink featuring available satellite radio, smartphone integration, and voice activation. Stay connected with Bluetooth, and enjoy the available WiFi as well!This GMC provides peace of mind with top-notch safety features like StabiliTrak featuring trailer sway control and hill start assist. You'll also drive assured with a backup camera, tire pressure monitoring system, daytime running lamps, a multitude of airbags, and an available Teen Driver configurable feature. Our Sierra 1500 SLT is setting a fresh standard for trucks, and we're confident you'll be impressed with just one drive! Why Dean Cooley GM? Dean Cooley GM in Dauphin is very proud to have been serving the parkland area since 1995. Selling brand new Chevrolet, Buick and GMC vehicles as well as certified pre-owned vehicles. Our financial experts are located in-house and can offer you the financing and leasing options that are best for you with fast, easy and approval in minutes. We have a state of the art service department with a collision and glass center with highly trained and experienced technicians to look after all of your repair needs. Our parts department is well stocked with all the parts you may need, as well as accessories and a great selection of tires. We also have a detail center, to look after cleaning your vehicle whenever necessary and make it look brand new again. Dean Cooley GM is proud to be a part of the parkland area and supporting many charities and organizations. So, for all of your automotive needs, stop down Dean Cooley GM, 1600 Main Street S. in Dauphin. Dealer permit #1693
