2018 GMC Sierra 2500

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Tow Hooks
- Tow Hitch
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Remote Engine Start
- Floor mats
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Cooled Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Exterior
- HID Headlights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Rear All-Terrain
- Tires - Front All-Terrain
- Running Boards/Side Steps
- Windows
- Rear Defrost
- Sliding Rear Window
- Privacy Glass
- Powertrain
- Four Wheel Drive
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Comfort
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Additional Features
- Navigation System
- Bed Liner
- Back-Up Camera
- Adjustable Pedals
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Telematics
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Lane Departure Warning
- HD Radio
- Bluetooth Connection
- WiFi Hotspot
- ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) Includes capped fuel fill (K40) exhaust brake (V10) cover and (K05) engine block heater.
- SUNROOF POWER
- LPO HITCH PACKAGE Gooseneck ball and chain tiedown kit with case
- SWITCH HIGH IDLE
- JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
- TRANSMISSION ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode
- DENALI PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
- SUSPENSION PACKAGE OFF-ROAD includes twin tube Rancho brand shocks and (JHD) Hill Descent Control
- WHITE FROST TINTCOAT
- GOOSENECK / 5TH WHEEL PREP PACKAGE Hitch platform to accept Gooseneck or Fifth wheel hitch. Includes Hitch platform with tray to accept ball and drilled box holes with caps installed box mounted 7-pin trailer harness (similar to (UY2) harness).
- SEATS FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 12-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including 4-way power lumbar control 2-position driver memory adjustable head restrai...
- MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE VERTICAL TRAILERING MEMORY EQUIPPED UPPER GLASS POWER-FOLDING AND MANUAL EXTENDING CHROME includes integrated turn signal indicators consisting of 51 square inch flat mirror surface positioned over a 24.5 ...
- AUDIO SYSTEM 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM AM/FM/SIRIUSXM HD RADIO with USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones (STD)
