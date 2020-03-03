Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 2500

HD Denali

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Contact Seller

$63,480

+ taxes & licensing

  • 60,868KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4690479
  • Stock #: D3272A
  • VIN: 1GT12UEY1JF157524
Exterior Colour
White Frost Tintcoat
Interior Colour
Jet Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Diesel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

4WD Crew Cab 153.7" Denali, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Tow Hitch
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Rear All-Terrain
  • Tires - Front All-Terrain
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Sliding Rear Window
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Bed Liner
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) Includes capped fuel fill (K40) exhaust brake (V10) cover and (K05) engine block heater.
  • SUNROOF POWER
  • LPO HITCH PACKAGE Gooseneck ball and chain tiedown kit with case
  • SWITCH HIGH IDLE
  • JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
  • TRANSMISSION ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode
  • DENALI PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
  • SUSPENSION PACKAGE OFF-ROAD includes twin tube Rancho brand shocks and (JHD) Hill Descent Control
  • Requires Subscription
  • WHITE FROST TINTCOAT
  • GOOSENECK / 5TH WHEEL PREP PACKAGE Hitch platform to accept Gooseneck or Fifth wheel hitch. Includes Hitch platform with tray to accept ball and drilled box holes with caps installed box mounted 7-pin trailer harness (similar to (UY2) harness).
  • SEATS FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 12-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including 4-way power lumbar control 2-position driver memory adjustable head restrai...
  • MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE VERTICAL TRAILERING MEMORY EQUIPPED UPPER GLASS POWER-FOLDING AND MANUAL EXTENDING CHROME includes integrated turn signal indicators consisting of 51 square inch flat mirror surface positioned over a 24.5 ...
  • AUDIO SYSTEM 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM AM/FM/SIRIUSXM HD RADIO with USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dean Cooley GM

2019 Chevrolet Silve...
 3,000 KM
$57,000 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Equin...
 45,691 KM
$18,480 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 56,805 KM
$31,980 + tax & lic
Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-800-442-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-442-0402

Alternate Numbers
204-638-4026

Send A Message