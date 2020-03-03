2018 GMC Sierra 2500

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Tow Hitch

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Rear All-Terrain

Tires - Front All-Terrain

Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost

Sliding Rear Window

Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features Navigation System

Bed Liner

Back-Up Camera

Adjustable Pedals

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Lane Departure Warning

HD Radio

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) Includes capped fuel fill (K40) exhaust brake (V10) cover and (K05) engine block heater.

SUNROOF POWER

LPO HITCH PACKAGE Gooseneck ball and chain tiedown kit with case

SWITCH HIGH IDLE

JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM

TRANSMISSION ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode

DENALI PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

SUSPENSION PACKAGE OFF-ROAD includes twin tube Rancho brand shocks and (JHD) Hill Descent Control

Requires Subscription

WHITE FROST TINTCOAT

GOOSENECK / 5TH WHEEL PREP PACKAGE Hitch platform to accept Gooseneck or Fifth wheel hitch. Includes Hitch platform with tray to accept ball and drilled box holes with caps installed box mounted 7-pin trailer harness (similar to (UY2) harness).

SEATS FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 12-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including 4-way power lumbar control 2-position driver memory adjustable head restrai...

MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE VERTICAL TRAILERING MEMORY EQUIPPED UPPER GLASS POWER-FOLDING AND MANUAL EXTENDING CHROME includes integrated turn signal indicators consisting of 51 square inch flat mirror surface positioned over a 24.5 ...

AUDIO SYSTEM 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM AM/FM/SIRIUSXM HD RADIO with USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones (STD)

