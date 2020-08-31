Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 GMC Sierra 2500

69,159 KM

Details Description Features

$54,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$54,980

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

Contact Seller
2018 GMC Sierra 2500

2018 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Sierra 2500

HD SLE

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Contact Seller

$54,980

+ taxes & licensing

69,159KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5739789
  • Stock #: U4563
  • VIN: 1GT12SEY6JF165350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 69,159 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 153.7" SLE, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Four Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Solid Paint
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
SUMMIT WHITE
WiFi Hotspot
Pickup box
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) Includes capped fuel fill (K40) exhaust brake (V10) cover and (K05) engine block heater.)
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
SEATING HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
SWITCH HIGH IDLE
TRANSMISSION ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode
SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
REAR AXLE 3.73 RATIO
TIRES LT265/70R18E ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL
TRAILERING WIRING PROVISIONS FOR TRAILERING FIFTH WHEEL AND GOOSENECK TRAILER includes additional 7-way wiring harness is located at the rear of the pickup box attached to the rear frame cross member
WHEELS 18" (45.7 CM) CHROMED ALUMINUM includes 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) steel spare wheel.
Requires Subscription
SUSPENSION PACKAGE OFF-ROAD includes Z71 chrome front fender emblems twin tube Rancho brand shocks (JHD) Hill Descent Control (NZZ) underbody shield and Off-Road Driver Information Centre graphics
GVWR 9900 LBS. (4490 KG)
AUDIO SYSTEM 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN WITH GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM AM/FM/SIRIUSXM HD RADIO with USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones voice-activated technology for radio and phone (STD)
MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE VERTICAL TRAILERING UPPER GLASS MANUAL-FOLDING AND EXTENDING BLACK includes integrated turn signal indicators consisting of 51 square inch flat mirror surface positioned over a 24.5 square inch convex mirror...
BED LINER SPRAY-ON Pickup box bed liner with GMC logo consisting of high pressure chemically bonded sprayed-on polyurea & polyurethane liner formulation. Liner is permanently bonded to the truck bed providing a water tight seal. The textured non-s...
SLE PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (AG1) driver 10-way power seat adjuster when ordered with (AZ3) front 40/20/40 split-bench seat only (BTV) Remote Vehicle Starter system (T3U) front fog lamps (C49) rear-window defogger (N37) manual tilt and telescop...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dean Cooley GM

2016 GMC Sierra 1500...
 94,797 KM
$41,480 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Impal...
 88,618 KM
$15,500 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Cherokee T...
 94,608 KM
$26,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

Call Dealer

1-800-442-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-442-0402

Alternate Numbers
204-638-4026
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory