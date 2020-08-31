2018 GMC Sierra 2500

Back-Up Camera

Telematics

Solid Paint

HD Radio

Bluetooth Connection

SUMMIT WHITE

WiFi Hotspot

Pickup box

Driver Restriction Features

ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) Includes capped fuel fill (K40) exhaust brake (V10) cover and (K05) engine block heater.)

JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED

SEATING HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

SWITCH HIGH IDLE

TRANSMISSION ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode

SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

REAR AXLE 3.73 RATIO

TIRES LT265/70R18E ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL

TRAILERING WIRING PROVISIONS FOR TRAILERING FIFTH WHEEL AND GOOSENECK TRAILER includes additional 7-way wiring harness is located at the rear of the pickup box attached to the rear frame cross member

WHEELS 18" (45.7 CM) CHROMED ALUMINUM includes 18" x 8" (45.7 cm x 20.3 cm) steel spare wheel.

Requires Subscription

SUSPENSION PACKAGE OFF-ROAD includes Z71 chrome front fender emblems twin tube Rancho brand shocks (JHD) Hill Descent Control (NZZ) underbody shield and Off-Road Driver Information Centre graphics

GVWR 9900 LBS. (4490 KG)

AUDIO SYSTEM 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN WITH GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM AM/FM/SIRIUSXM HD RADIO with USB ports auxiliary jack Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones voice-activated technology for radio and phone (STD)

MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE VERTICAL TRAILERING UPPER GLASS MANUAL-FOLDING AND EXTENDING BLACK includes integrated turn signal indicators consisting of 51 square inch flat mirror surface positioned over a 24.5 square inch convex mirror...

BED LINER SPRAY-ON Pickup box bed liner with GMC logo consisting of high pressure chemically bonded sprayed-on polyurea & polyurethane liner formulation. Liner is permanently bonded to the truck bed providing a water tight seal. The textured non-s...