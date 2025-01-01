$17,650+ taxes & licensing
2018 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
143,602KM
VIN 3GKALTEX2JL179685
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6476A
- Mileage 143,602 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear seat reminder
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Mechanical jack with tools
Capless Fuel Fill
Driver Shift Controls
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Active aero shutters
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm)
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
GLASS DEEP-TINTED REAR
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN
SENSOR CABIN HUMIDITY
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Headlamps automatic delay
Map pocket driver seatback
Map pocket front passenger seatback
Sunglass storage overhead
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Liftgate rear manual
Keyless Start push-button
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Fuel gasoline E15
Emissions Federal requirements
Brake electronic parking
Assist handle driver
Assist handle front passenger
Assist handles rear outboard
Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front
Seat driver 8-way power with 2-way power lumbar
Seat power driver lumbar control
Windows power with rear Express-Down
Tail lamps LED signature
Windows power with front passenger Express-Down
Antenna roof-mounted shark fin
Steering wheel leather-wrapped 4-spoke
Seat rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
Electronic Precision Shift button and trigger based transmission interface
Suspension rear 4-link non-isolated
Engine control stop-start system
Brake lining high-performance Duralife
Recovery hooks front provisions
Active Noise Cancellation noise control system
Seatback passenger side flat-folding
Seating 5-passenger
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding
Trim Black lower body
Seat front passenger 4-way manual fore/aft up/down with recline
USB charging-only ports 2 located on the rear of the centre console
Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre
Seat release levers 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Axle 3.47 final drive ratio (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)
Chassis All-Wheel Drive System (All-wheel drive models only.)
Exhaust single outlet (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)
Headlamps high intensity discharge with C-shaped lighting
SiriusXM delete
Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface
Seat trim Premium Cloth
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
Tire spare T135/70R16 blackwall (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)
Tires P225/65R17 all-season blackwall (AWD models only.)
Driver Information Centre monitors 26 various systems including Vehicle Information Menu (oil life tire pressure standard/metric units) and Trip Information Menu (trip 1 trip 2 fuel range average fuel economy instant fuel economy average vehicl...
USB data ports 2 one type-A and one type-C includes auxiliary input jack located in front centre storage bin
Luggage rack side rails roof-mounted (Black side rails.)
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first); EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for coverage map details and system limitations. Servi...
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)
Wheels 17 Inch x 7 Inch (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Silver painted aluminum (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 11.8 Inch front and 11.3 Inch rear (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)
Audio system 7 Inch diagonal GMC Infotainment System includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones
Display 3.5 Inch monochromatic driver information screen
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
2018 GMC Terrain