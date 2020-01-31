2018 GMC Yukon

4WD 4dr Denali, 10-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.2L/376

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Rear Head Air Bag

Rear Parking Aid

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat

Power Liftgate

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Rain Sensing Wipers

Tow Hitch

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Remote Trunk Release

Universal Garage Door Opener

Remote Engine Start

Mirror Memory

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bucket Seats

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s)

Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Powertrain All Wheel Drive

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Exterior HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front Performance

Tires - Rear Performance

Running Boards/Side Steps Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Navigation System

Back-Up Camera

Adjustable Pedals

Heads-Up Display

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Lane Departure Warning

Keyless Start

Active suspension

HD Radio

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Blind Spot Monitor

WiFi Hotspot

Cross-Traffic Alert

Hands-Free Liftgate

Lane Keeping Assist

Smart Device Integration

WHITE FROST TRICOAT

ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)

TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled with overdrive tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting (STD)

SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED heated and ventilated seat cushions 12-way power driver and passenger seat includes 6-way power cushions driver seat 2-position memory 4-way power lumbar control and power recline (STD)

DENALI PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO

SUN SOUND AND DESTINATION PACKAGE includes (CF5) power sunroof (U42) rear seat entertainment system and on SLT (IO6) Audio system with navigation

WHEELS 22" X 9" (55.9 CM X 22.9) 6-SPOKE CHROME

AUDIO SYSTEM 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and ...

COCOA/DARK ATMOSPHERE PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM (Interior colour has lighter/darker two-tone effect.)

ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL with Forward Automatic Braking radar based system automatically adjusts speed to maintain preset following gap

