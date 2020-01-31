2018 GMC Yukon

4WD 4dr Denali, 10-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.2L/376
- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Rear Head Air Bag
- Rear Parking Aid
- Front Side Air Bag
- Front Head Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Liftgate
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Tow Hitch
- Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
- Remote Trunk Release
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Remote Engine Start
- Mirror Memory
- Floor mats
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Leather Seats
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- 3rd Row Seat
- Rear Bucket Seats
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Cooled Front Seat(s)
- Media / Nav / Comm
- Premium Sound System
- CD Player
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Powertrain
- All Wheel Drive
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Locking/Limited Slip Differential
- Exterior
- HID Headlights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Running Boards/Side Steps
- Windows
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Comfort
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Rear A/C
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
- Additional Features
- Navigation System
- Back-Up Camera
- Adjustable Pedals
- Heads-Up Display
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Telematics
- Power Folding Mirrors
- Navigation from Telematics
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Lane Departure Warning
- Keyless Start
- Active suspension
- HD Radio
- Heated Rear Seat(s)
- Conventional Spare Tire
- Bluetooth Connection
- Blind Spot Monitor
- WiFi Hotspot
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- Hands-Free Liftgate
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Smart Device Integration
- WHITE FROST TRICOAT
- ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)
- TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled with overdrive tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting (STD)
- SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED heated and ventilated seat cushions 12-way power driver and passenger seat includes 6-way power cushions driver seat 2-position memory 4-way power lumbar control and power recline (STD)
- DENALI PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
- REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
- Requires Subscription
- SUN SOUND AND DESTINATION PACKAGE includes (CF5) power sunroof (U42) rear seat entertainment system and on SLT (IO6) Audio system with navigation
- WHEELS 22" X 9" (55.9 CM X 22.9) 6-SPOKE CHROME
- AUDIO SYSTEM 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and ...
- COCOA/DARK ATMOSPHERE PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM (Interior colour has lighter/darker two-tone effect.)
- ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL with Forward Automatic Braking radar based system automatically adjusts speed to maintain preset following gap
