Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 GMC Yukon

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2018 GMC Yukon

Denali

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Contact Seller

$59,480

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,902KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4625190
  • Stock #: D3300A
  • VIN: 1GKS2CKJXJR362672
Exterior Colour
White Frost Tricoat
Interior Colour
Cocoa/Dark Atmosphere
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

4WD 4dr Denali, 10-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.2L/376

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Tow Hitch
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
  • Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
  • Running Boards/Side Steps
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Adjustable Pedals
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Power Folding Mirrors
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Active suspension
  • HD Radio
  • Heated Rear Seat(s)
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Hands-Free Liftgate
  • Lane Keeping Assist
  • Smart Device Integration
  • WHITE FROST TRICOAT
  • ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled with overdrive tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting (STD)
  • SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED heated and ventilated seat cushions 12-way power driver and passenger seat includes 6-way power cushions driver seat 2-position memory 4-way power lumbar control and power recline (STD)
  • DENALI PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
  • REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
  • Requires Subscription
  • SUN SOUND AND DESTINATION PACKAGE includes (CF5) power sunroof (U42) rear seat entertainment system and on SLT (IO6) Audio system with navigation
  • WHEELS 22" X 9" (55.9 CM X 22.9) 6-SPOKE CHROME
  • AUDIO SYSTEM 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and ...
  • COCOA/DARK ATMOSPHERE PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM (Interior colour has lighter/darker two-tone effect.)
  • ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL with Forward Automatic Braking radar based system automatically adjusts speed to maintain preset following gap

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dean Cooley GM

2019 Cadillac XT4 AW...
 12,505 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Cadillac XTS Pl...
 63,920 KM
$38,980 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 138,621 KM
$6,980 + tax & lic
Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-800-442-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-442-0402

Alternate Numbers
204-638-4026

Send A Message