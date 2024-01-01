$23,780+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Santa Fe
Sport Limited
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
$23,780
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour FROST WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5411A
- Mileage 105,046 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate Your Drive with the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited: Power Performance and Premium Comfort in One Sleek Package Discover the perfect blend of power performance and premium comfort with the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited. This Frost White beauty is designed for those who crave adventure without compromising on luxury. Equipped with a robust 4-cylinder engine and 6-speed automatic transmission with Shiftronic this AWD SUV ensures a smooth and responsive drive whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off-the-beaten paths. Step inside to a sophisticated Black interior that exudes elegance and comfort. The Santa Fe Sport Limited boasts advanced safety features like Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert ensuring peace of mind on every journey. Enjoy the convenience of a hands-free Smart Liftgate making loading and unloading a breeze. The panoramic sunroof floods the cabin with natural light enhancing your driving experience while the heated and ventilated front seats provide year-round comfort. The premium Infinity audio system delivers crystal-clear sound turning every drive into a concert-like experience. With its striking design powerful performance and luxurious features the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited is the ultimate choice for those who demand more from their SUV. Elevate your drive and make every journey extraordinary. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
