Elevate Your Drive with the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited: Power Performance and Premium Comfort in One Sleek Package Discover the perfect blend of power performance and premium comfort with the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited. This Frost White beauty is designed for those who crave adventure without compromising on luxury. Equipped with a robust 4-cylinder engine and 6-speed automatic transmission with Shiftronic this AWD SUV ensures a smooth and responsive drive whether youre navigating city streets or exploring off-the-beaten paths. Step inside to a sophisticated Black interior that exudes elegance and comfort. The Santa Fe Sport Limited boasts advanced safety features like Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert ensuring peace of mind on every journey. Enjoy the convenience of a hands-free Smart Liftgate making loading and unloading a breeze. The panoramic sunroof floods the cabin with natural light enhancing your driving experience while the heated and ventilated front seats provide year-round comfort. The premium Infinity audio system delivers crystal-clear sound turning every drive into a concert-like experience. With its striking design powerful performance and luxurious features the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited is the ultimate choice for those who demand more from their SUV. Elevate your drive and make every journey extraordinary. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693.

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$23,780

+ taxes & licensing

Used
105,046KM
VIN 5NMZUDLA4JH068441

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour FROST WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5411A
  • Mileage 105,046 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate Your Drive with the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited: Power Performance and Premium Comfort in One Sleek Package Discover the perfect blend of power performance and premium comfort with the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited. This Frost White beauty is designed for those who crave adventure without compromising on luxury. Equipped with a robust 4-cylinder engine and 6-speed automatic transmission with Shiftronic this AWD SUV ensures a smooth and responsive drive whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off-the-beaten paths. Step inside to a sophisticated Black interior that exudes elegance and comfort. The Santa Fe Sport Limited boasts advanced safety features like Blind Spot Detection and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert ensuring peace of mind on every journey. Enjoy the convenience of a hands-free Smart Liftgate making loading and unloading a breeze. The panoramic sunroof floods the cabin with natural light enhancing your driving experience while the heated and ventilated front seats provide year-round comfort. The premium Infinity audio system delivers crystal-clear sound turning every drive into a concert-like experience. With its striking design powerful performance and luxurious features the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Limited is the ultimate choice for those who demand more from their SUV. Elevate your drive and make every journey extraordinary. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
8-Way Driver Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
6-Way Passenger Seat
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
140 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
66 L Fuel Tank
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Axle Ratio 3.510
Engine: 2.0L GDI I4 DOHC w/Twin-Scroll Turbocharger -inc: Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
550w Regular Amplifier

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Chrome Grille
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Roof Rack Rails Only
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: P235/55 R19 AS
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Down and w/Driver 1-Touch Up
BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
FROST WHITE
Requires Subscription
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Power Rear Windows Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Internal Memory
Wheels: 19 Inch x 7.5 Inch Aluminum Alloy w/Silver Finish
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver's seat w/4-way power lumbar support driver integrated memory system and 4-way power adjustable passenger seat w/height adjustment
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/Navigation -inc: Infinity 12-speaker audio system aux/USB 8.0 Inch colour touch-screen display (AVN 4.0 Android Auto/ Carplay) SiriusXM rearview camera Bluetooth hands-free phone system and Map Care (5 years)
GVWR: 2 340 kgs
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: Drive Mode Select (Eco Normal Sport)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2018 Hyundai Santa Fe