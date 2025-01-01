$17,550+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Compass
NORTH
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
87,603KM
VIN 3C4NJDBB5JT396276
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black/Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6520A
- Mileage 87,603 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Urethane Shift Knob
Rear Bench Seat
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Centre Console/Rear Seat Air Vents
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Piano Black/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
51 L Fuel Tank
3.73 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
Stop-Start Dual Battery System
420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Deep Tinted Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Body-Colour Roof
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Tires: 225/55R18 BSW AS
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Premium Cloth Bucket Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Monotone Paint Application
MP3 Capability
White
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BLACK/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
POWER 8-WAY DRIVER/MANUAL 6-WAY PASS SEAT -inc: Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27J -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Carpet/Vinyl Reversible Cargo Mat Windshield Wiper De-Icer All-Weather Floor Mats Front Heated Seats
Requires Subscription
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire 4-Pin Wiring Harness Class III Hitch Receiver
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
GVWR: 2 086 kgs (4 600 lbs)
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Aux Audio Input Jack and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Inch Display
POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 7 Inch Customizable Cluster Display Remote Start System 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power 8-Way Driver/Manual 6-Way Pass Seat Power 4-Way Lumbar Adjust
WHEELS: 18 Inch X 7 Inch POLISHED ALUMINUM W/BLACK POCKETS -inc: Tires: 225/55R18 BSW AS Continental Brand Tires
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2018 Jeep Compass NORTH 87,603 KM $17,550 + tax & lic
Email Dean Cooley GM
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
2018 Jeep Compass