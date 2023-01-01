$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
Big Horn
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
- Listing ID: 10169232
- Stock #: T23033A
- Exterior Colour RED PEARL
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 130,257 KM
Vehicle Description
2018, Big Horn, Four Wheel Drive, 5.7 Liter V8, Heated SteeringChanging the way you see trucks, our 2018 RAM 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab 4X4 is dynamite in Red Pearl! Fueled by a 5.7 Litre HEMI V8 that generates 395hp on demand while paired with an 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive provides ample power and takes you further down the road with confidence as you score approximately 11.8L/100km on the highway. Take a walk around our Big Horn and notice the class IV receiver hitch, power heated mirrors, distinct grille, huge wheels, LED bed lighting, and a locking tailgate. This truck is the epitome of proven performance and is certainly up to the task of taking on your big jobs!Inside our Big Horn, top-shelf amenities are waiting to spoil you including remote start, a universal garage door opener, a power-adjustable heated driver seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, and leather-wrapped heated steering wheel. As you command the road, you can also maintain a seamless connection thanks to Uconnect touchscreen infotainment, available satellite radio, integrated voice command with Bluetooth, smartphone integration, and even available WiFi.Our RAM 1500 has undergone rigorous testing and offers priceless peace of mind with stability control, trailer-sway control, dynamic crumple zones, side-impact door beams and an advanced airbag system. Climb inside this Big Horn and reward yourself with its legendary performance, capability, and comfort. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Dauphin Ford is excited to be serving Dauphin and the surrounding areas. Under new management, we will continue to offer the same great pricing and service that you are used to. Our goal is to help you find your next vehicle whether it is a brand-new F-150, Explorer, or one of our certified pre-owned vehicles. Our financial experts are located in-house and can offer you the financing and leasing options that are best suited for you with fast, easy and approval in minutes. We have a state-of-the-art service department and a collision and glass center with highly trained and experienced technicians to look after all your repair needs. Our parts department is well stocked with all the parts, tires, and any accessories you may desire. For all your automotive needs, come down to Dauphin Ford, 1700 Main Street South in Dauphin. Dealer permit #4152
