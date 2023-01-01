Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 RAM 1500

130,257 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

Contact Seller
2018 RAM 1500

2018 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Watch This Vehicle

2018 RAM 1500

Big Horn

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

  1. 10169232
  2. 10169232
  3. 10169232
  4. 10169232
  5. 10169232
  6. 10169232
  7. 10169232
  8. 10169232
  9. 10169232
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
130,257KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10169232
  • Stock #: T23033A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RED PEARL
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 130,257 KM

Vehicle Description

2018, Big Horn, Four Wheel Drive, 5.7 Liter V8, Heated SteeringChanging the way you see trucks, our 2018 RAM 1500 Big Horn Crew Cab 4X4 is dynamite in Red Pearl! Fueled by a 5.7 Litre HEMI V8 that generates 395hp on demand while paired with an 8 Speed Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive provides ample power and takes you further down the road with confidence as you score approximately 11.8L/100km on the highway. Take a walk around our Big Horn and notice the class IV receiver hitch, power heated mirrors, distinct grille, huge wheels, LED bed lighting, and a locking tailgate. This truck is the epitome of proven performance and is certainly up to the task of taking on your big jobs!Inside our Big Horn, top-shelf amenities are waiting to spoil you including remote start, a universal garage door opener, a power-adjustable heated driver seat, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, and leather-wrapped heated steering wheel. As you command the road, you can also maintain a seamless connection thanks to Uconnect touchscreen infotainment, available satellite radio, integrated voice command with Bluetooth, smartphone integration, and even available WiFi.Our RAM 1500 has undergone rigorous testing and offers priceless peace of mind with stability control, trailer-sway control, dynamic crumple zones, side-impact door beams and an advanced airbag system. Climb inside this Big Horn and reward yourself with its legendary performance, capability, and comfort. Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Dauphin Ford is excited to be serving Dauphin and the surrounding areas. Under new management, we will continue to offer the same great pricing and service that you are used to. Our goal is to help you find your next vehicle whether it is a brand-new F-150, Explorer, or one of our certified pre-owned vehicles. Our financial experts are located in-house and can offer you the financing and leasing options that are best suited for you with fast, easy and approval in minutes. We have a state-of-the-art service department and a collision and glass center with highly trained and experienced technicians to look after all your repair needs. Our parts department is well stocked with all the parts, tires, and any accessories you may desire. For all your automotive needs, come down to Dauphin Ford, 1700 Main Street South in Dauphin. Dealer permit #4152

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Four Wheel Drive
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
Electronic Trailer Brake Controller

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Bright Bodyside Moulding
Running Boards/Side Steps

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
Red Pearl
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Front Suspension Skid Plate
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
WHEELS: 20" X 8" CHROME-CLAD ALUMINUM (STD)
Requires Subscription
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor Front Heated Seats
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded...
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor 8.4" Touchscreen Apple CarP...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26X BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire Bright Power Fold Heated Mirrors w/Signals Bright Grille w/Bright Billets Bright ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dean Cooley GM

2017 Chevrolet Tahoe...
 118,719 KM
$45,980 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-5 GS
 57,646 KM
$37,480 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Canyon 4WD ...
 94,436 KM
$35,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dean Cooley GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

Call Dealer

1-800-442-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-442-0402

Alternate Numbers
204-638-4026
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory