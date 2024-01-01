$27,850+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
SPORT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
$27,850
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour RED PEARL
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5811A
- Mileage 169,676 KM
Vehicle Description
Command the Road with the 2018 Ram 1500 Sport: Power Precision and Style for the Canadian Driver Who Demands More from Every Journey Experience the thrill of the open road with the 2018 Ram 1500 Sport a truck engineered for those who crave power and precision. Under the hood the robust 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS technology delivers an exhilarating drive effortlessly combining strength and efficiency. The 8-speed Torqueflite automatic transmission ensures smooth handling while the 4x4 drivetrain offers unmatched capability on any terrain. This used Ram 1500 Sport in a striking Red Pearl exterior is not just about performance; it’s about making a statement. The Crew Cab design provides ample space for passengers and gear perfect for both work and play. The short bed offers the versatility you need for hauling without compromising on style or comfort. Inside the sleek black interior complements the truck's bold exterior providing a refined yet rugged atmosphere. Whether you’re navigating urban streets or tackling the great Canadian outdoors the 2018 Ram 1500 Sport is your reliable companion ready to handle any challenge. Embrace the power embrace the journey and redefine what it means to drive a truck. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dean Cooley GM
