Command the Road with the 2018 Ram 1500 Sport: Power Precision and Style for the Canadian Driver Who Demands More from Every Journey Experience the thrill of the open road with the 2018 Ram 1500 Sport a truck engineered for those who crave power and precision. Under the hood the robust 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine with FuelSaver MDS technology delivers an exhilarating drive effortlessly combining strength and efficiency. The 8-speed Torqueflite automatic transmission ensures smooth handling while the 4x4 drivetrain offers unmatched capability on any terrain. This used Ram 1500 Sport in a striking Red Pearl exterior is not just about performance; it's about making a statement. The Crew Cab design provides ample space for passengers and gear perfect for both work and play. The short bed offers the versatility you need for hauling without compromising on style or comfort. Inside the sleek black interior complements the trucks bold exterior providing a refined yet rugged atmosphere. Whether you're navigating urban streets or tackling the great Canadian outdoors the 2018 Ram 1500 Sport is your reliable companion ready to handle any challenge. Embrace the power embrace the journey and redefine what it means to drive a truck.

2018 RAM 1500

169,676 KM

$27,850

+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500

SPORT

12045505

2018 RAM 1500

SPORT

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$27,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
169,676KM
VIN 1C6RR7MT2JS336109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour RED PEARL
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5811A
  • Mileage 169,676 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Floor mats
Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
Mini Overhead Console and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
GPS Antenna Input
Smart Device Integration
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
High-Back Seats
Google Android Auto
1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription
Front Facing Cloth/Vinyl Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Analog Appearance
Engine Compartment And Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Sentry Key Immobilizer

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Electronically Controlled Throttle
Next Generation Engine Controller
160 Amp Alternator
Stainless steel exhaust
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
630.5 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Power Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Rear Window
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Rear Window Defroster
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Goodyear Brand Tires
Tip Start
Locking Lug Nuts
Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Sport Performance Hood
Active grille shutters
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
FULL-SIZE TEMPORARY USE SPARE TIRE
Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps
Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheel Centre Hub
USB Mobile Projection
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Streaming Audio
Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack
Apple CarPlay Capable

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Power Lumbar Adjust
Monotone Paint Application
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Electronic Shift
PARK-SENSE FRONT/REAR PARK ASSIST SYSTEM
Red Pearl
8.4 Inch Touchscreen
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFD) (STD)
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS)
MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION W/ASX
GVWR: 3 129 KGS (6 900 LBS) (STD)
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming and Power Folding
BLACK LEATHER-FACED FRONT VENTED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power 10-Way Driver & 6-Way Passenger Seats Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Front Ventilated Seats
SPORT PREMIUM GROUP -inc: 9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor
Requires Subscription
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Keyless Enter 'N Go w/Push-Start Remote Proximity Keyless Entry Auto High-Beam Headlamp Control Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27L SPORT -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFD) Sport Group Bright Dual Rear Exhaust Tips
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Sequential Shift Control and HD Oil Cooler
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation and Radio Data System
8-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement and Cushion Tilt
Wheels: 20 Inch x 9 Inch Polished Aluminum -inc: Locking Lug Nuts
Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4 Inch Display
WHEELS: 20 Inch X 9 Inch POLISHED ALUMINUM -inc: Locking Lug Nuts (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4 Inch DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic HD Radio GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link Uconnect Access

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

$27,850

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2018 RAM 1500