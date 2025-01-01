Menu
Heated Steering Wheel, Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Remote Start System, Four Wheel Drive, Bluetooth Connection, Tow Hitch. The 2018 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman at Dean Cooley GM in Dauphin is built to conquer the rugged terrain and harsh winters typical of the Parkland area. The powerful 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine, paired with a smooth 8-Speed Automatic transmission, provides the strength and reliability you need, whether youre navigating snow-covered roads or hauling gear for a weekend adventure in the provincial parks. This Crew Cab Pickup offers ample space for passengers and cargo, ensuring comfort and practicality for every journey. With features like a heated steering wheel and dual-zone automatic temperature control, this truck ensures comfort even on the coldest days. The ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera and remote start system add convenience and ease to your daily drives. For outdoor enthusiasts and those who value capability and comfort, the Ram 1500 Outdoorsman stands out as a practical choice for enjoying the natural beauty surrounding Dean Cooley GM.

2018 RAM 1500

113,201 KM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
113,201KM
VIN 1C6RR7TT6JS170338

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6221B
  • Mileage 113,201 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Steering Wheel, Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Remote Start System, Four Wheel Drive, Bluetooth Connection, Tow Hitch. The 2018 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman at Dean Cooley GM in Dauphin is built to conquer the rugged terrain and harsh winters typical of the Parkland area. The powerful 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine, paired with a smooth 8-Speed Automatic transmission, provides the strength and reliability you need, whether you're navigating snow-covered roads or hauling gear for a weekend adventure in the provincial parks. This Crew Cab Pickup offers ample space for passengers and cargo, ensuring comfort and practicality for every journey. With features like a heated steering wheel and dual-zone automatic temperature control, this truck ensures comfort even on the coldest days. The ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera and remote start system add convenience and ease to your daily drives. For outdoor enthusiasts and those who value capability and comfort, the Ram 1500 Outdoorsman stands out as a practical choice for enjoying the natural beauty surrounding Dean Cooley GM.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Driver Information Centre
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Storage Tray
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Passenger visor vanity mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Front 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
FRONT & REAR ALL-WEATHER FLOOR MATS
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474
GPS Antenna Input
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Remote USB Charging Port
Armrests w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Electronically Controlled Throttle
160 Amp Alternator
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
121-LITRE (26.6-GALLON) FUEL TANK
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
576.1 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Body Colour Fender Flares
Step Bumper
Privacy Glass
Deep Tinted Glass
Fog Lamps
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Tip Start
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Rear Power Sliding Window
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheel Centre Hub
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription
Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack
Streaming Audio

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Tires: LT265/70R17E OWL On/Off Road
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
BRIGHT WHITE
TIRES: LT265/70R17E OWL ON/OFF ROAD (STD)
Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK)
REMOTE START & SECURITY ALARM GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
Cloth Front 40/20/40 Bench Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
GVWR: 3 152 KGS (6 950 LBS)
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS)
MONOTONE OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Bright Front & Rear Bumpers
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Cloth Rear Seat
MONOTONE PAINT APPLICATION W/OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Headlamp filler panels and door handles are black when ordering special paint (PX8 P68 P12 P61 P71 P18 PYB P06 P64 PB8 P74 P72 P62 P81 P69 PL1 PGW P73 P63)
Requires Subscription
COMFORT GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor Front Heated Seats
DIESEL GREY/BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 10-Way Driver Seat w/Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26T OUTDOORSMAN -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK) 121-Litre (26.6-Gallon) Fuel Tank (DISC) Black Door Handles Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Outdoorsman Badging GVW...
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch LED Bed Lighting Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Mirrors w/Courtesy Lamps Glove Box Lamp Auto-Dim Exterior Mirror U...
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Wheels: 17 Inch x 7 Inch Aluminum
Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Inch Display
WHEELS: 17 Inch X 7 Inch ALUMINUM (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 4C W/8.4 Inch DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto USB Mobile Projection Media Hub w/2 USB & Aux Input Jack 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription A/C w/Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control Humidity Sensor 8.4 Inch Touchscreen Ap...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

2018 RAM 1500