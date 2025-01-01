$26,980+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
OUTDOORSMAN
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
$26,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6221B
- Mileage 113,201 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Steering Wheel, Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Remote Start System, Four Wheel Drive, Bluetooth Connection, Tow Hitch. The 2018 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman at Dean Cooley GM in Dauphin is built to conquer the rugged terrain and harsh winters typical of the Parkland area. The powerful 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 engine, paired with a smooth 8-Speed Automatic transmission, provides the strength and reliability you need, whether you're navigating snow-covered roads or hauling gear for a weekend adventure in the provincial parks. This Crew Cab Pickup offers ample space for passengers and cargo, ensuring comfort and practicality for every journey. With features like a heated steering wheel and dual-zone automatic temperature control, this truck ensures comfort even on the coldest days. The ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera and remote start system add convenience and ease to your daily drives. For outdoor enthusiasts and those who value capability and comfort, the Ram 1500 Outdoorsman stands out as a practical choice for enjoying the natural beauty surrounding Dean Cooley GM.
Dean Cooley GM
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
