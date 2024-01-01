Menu
Discover the 2019 Buick Encore Sport Touring: A Compact SUV with Style Performance and Comfort for the Discerning Canadian Driver Seeking Reliability and Elegance. Experience the perfect blend of sophistication and practicality with the 2019 Buick Encore Sport Touring. This compact SUV finished in the distinctive Coppertino Metallic promises to turn heads while delivering a smooth confident drive. With its advanced all-wheel-drive system the Encore ensures optimal traction and stability making it ideal for navigating Canadas diverse terrains and weather conditions. Under the hood the ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L engine provides a spirited performance offering 138 horsepower and 148 lb-ft of torque ensuring you have the power when you need it most. Inside the Encore welcomes you with an Ebony interior that exudes elegance and comfort. The spacious cabin is thoughtfully designed offering ample room for both passengers and cargo making it perfect for weekend getaways or daily commutes. The 6-speed automatic transmission with Driver Shift Control delivers seamless gear changes enhancing your driving experience. For those who appreciate technology the Encore is equipped with a suite of advanced features that keep you connected and entertained on the go. Choose the 2019 Buick Encore Sport Touring and enjoy a vehicle that complements your lifestyle with its blend of style performance and practicality. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

58,949 KM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Used
58,949KM
VIN KL4CJ2SB5KB854276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour COPPERTINO META
  • Interior Colour Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5699A
  • Mileage 58,949 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Oil life monitoring system
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Mechanical jack

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Remote vehicle starter system includes Remote Keyless Entry
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD)
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
Requires Subscription
AXLE 3.53 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
TIRES P215/55R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
FOG LAMPS FRONT
NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation
SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING
LUGGAGE RACK SIDE RAILS ROOF-MOUNTED
KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON
WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry
Windshield solar absorbing
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Window power with front passenger Express-Down
Windows power rear with Express-Down
Wiper rear intermittent
Defogger rear-window electric
Cargo storage tray under rear floor
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Antenna roof-mounted
Seat rear 60/40 split-bench folding
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Door locks power with lockout protection
Theft-deterrent system immobilizer vehicle PASS-Key III
Door handles body-colour with chrome strips
Steering column tilt and telescopic adjustable
Lighting interior rear cargo compartment lamp
Wipers front intermittent with pulse washers
Air filter particle
Assist handle rear
Headlamps halogen
Alternator 130 amps
Exhaust tip styled stainless-steel
Exhaust system rear exit
Steering power variable effort electric
Glovebox dual
Lighting interior overhead courtesy lamp
Lighting interior dimming instrument panel cluster
Seat adjuster front passenger 2-way manual
Shift knob satin silver and chrome
Headrests 2-way adjustable up/down
Floor mats colour-keyed and carpeted rear
Floor mats colour-keyed and carpeted front
Storage front passenger underseat
Door sill plate cover front
Cargo cover rear stowable and removable
Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface controls
Fascias front and rear accent colour includes rocker mouldings
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-colour manual-folding with turn signal indicators
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Seat adjuster driver 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment
Seatback passenger flat-folding
Steering wheel leather-wrapped 3-spoke colour-keyed with theft-deterrent locking feature
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control
Driver Information centre enhanced 4.2 Inch multi-colour display includes tachometer speedometer trip odometer fuel level coolant temperature oil life monitor battery and compass
Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connectivit...
Tire compact spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) located under cargo floor
Bluetooth for phone and music personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system phonebook access voice recognition for audio phone phonebook and music selection Pandora and Stitcher Smartphone compatible SiriusXM weather and data services ...
SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer anywhere life takes ...
Drivetrain all-wheel drive (AWD models only.)
Spoiler rear sport (Included and only available with (CSC) Encore Sport Touring Package.)
Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) Midnight Silver aluminum alloy (Included and only available with (CSC) Encore Sport Touring Package.)
Air conditioning single-zone manual (Includes (D31) inside rearview mirror.)
Audio system Buick Infotainment System AM/FM stereo SiriusXM with 8 Inch diagonal Colour Touch Screen includes 2 USB ports Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones and Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compa...
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night with tilt (Included and only available with (C67) single-zone air conditioning or (C4P) semi-automatic single-zone air conditioning.)

