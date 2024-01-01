$21,980+ tax & licensing
2019 Buick Encore
Sport Touring
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour COPPERTINO META
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5699A
- Mileage 58,949 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the 2019 Buick Encore Sport Touring: A Compact SUV with Style Performance and Comfort for the Discerning Canadian Driver Seeking Reliability and Elegance. Experience the perfect blend of sophistication and practicality with the 2019 Buick Encore Sport Touring. This compact SUV finished in the distinctive Coppertino Metallic promises to turn heads while delivering a smooth confident drive. With its advanced all-wheel-drive system the Encore ensures optimal traction and stability making it ideal for navigating Canada's diverse terrains and weather conditions. Under the hood the ECOTEC Turbo 1.4L engine provides a spirited performance offering 138 horsepower and 148 lb-ft of torque ensuring you have the power when you need it most. Inside the Encore welcomes you with an Ebony interior that exudes elegance and comfort. The spacious cabin is thoughtfully designed offering ample room for both passengers and cargo making it perfect for weekend getaways or daily commutes. The 6-speed automatic transmission with Driver Shift Control delivers seamless gear changes enhancing your driving experience. For those who appreciate technology the Encore is equipped with a suite of advanced features that keep you connected and entertained on the go. Choose the 2019 Buick Encore Sport Touring and enjoy a vehicle that complements your lifestyle with its blend of style performance and practicality. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Additional Features
