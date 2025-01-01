$19,750+ tax & licensing
2019 Buick Encore
Sport Touring
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5833A
- Mileage 67,714 KM
Vehicle Description
*Remote Start*Power Seats*Back-Up Cam*Bluetooth*Low km*Small SUV* Our bold Low km 2019 Buick Encore Sport Touring AWD is striking in form and function, especially with its White finish! Powered by a TurboCharged 1.4 Litre EcoTec 4 Cylinder delivering 138hp paired to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission for energetic performance. This All Wheel Drive SUV offers approximately 8.1L/100km on the highway, maneuvers with ease in the city, and is a pleasure to command almost anywhere. Our Encore also lets you arrive in style and greets you with a fresh, contemporary look that's set off by LED signature lighting, fog lamps, a rear spoiler, and dynamic 18-inch alloy wheels! Enjoy our spacious Sport Touring cabin that comes complete with comfortable seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, remote start, and sophisticated QuietTuning technology that works to keep out unwanted cabin noise. Take control of your busy day with the 8-inch touchscreen, tune into the six-speaker sound system, and stay connected via Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and available 4G WiFi. This cabin envelopes you in a sense of well-being that you won't forget! Buick's advanced safety features like a backup camera, ABS, traction/stability control, and 10 airbags help you avoid and manage challenging driving situations. Discerning drivers just like you are giving rave reviews to our Encore, so try this one for yourself! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! Serving the Westman area for decades, our award-winning dealership and our professional sales staff are here to make your auto shopping experience hassle-free.
