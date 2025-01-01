2019 Buick Encore

Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

MP3 Capability

Knee Air Bag

Remote vehicle starter system includes Remote Keyless Entry

Bluetooth Connection

ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)

Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry

SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD)

EBONY CLOTH WITH LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM

SPORT TOURING PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

AXLE 3.53 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

SUMMIT WHITE (Includes (CM5) Black Carbon Metallic lower exterior accent colour Paint code W700S.)

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

TIRES P215/55R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

FOG LAMPS FRONT

NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation

SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING

LUGGAGE RACK SIDE RAILS ROOF-MOUNTED

KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON

WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc

Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry

Windshield solar absorbing

Glass acoustic laminated windshield

Window power with front passenger Express-Down

Windows power rear with Express-Down

Wiper rear intermittent

Defogger rear-window electric

Cargo storage tray under rear floor

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Antenna roof-mounted

Seat rear 60/40 split-bench folding

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered

Door locks power with lockout protection

Theft-deterrent system immobilizer vehicle PASS-Key III

Door handles body-colour with chrome strips

Steering column tilt and telescopic adjustable

Lighting interior rear cargo compartment lamp

Wipers front intermittent with pulse washers

Air filter particle

Assist handle rear

Headlamps halogen

Alternator 130 amps

Exhaust tip styled stainless-steel

Exhaust system rear exit

Steering power variable effort electric

Glovebox dual

Lighting interior overhead courtesy lamp

Lighting interior dimming instrument panel cluster

Seat adjuster front passenger 2-way manual

Shift knob satin silver and chrome

Headrests 2-way adjustable up/down

Floor mats colour-keyed and carpeted rear

Floor mats colour-keyed and carpeted front

Storage front passenger underseat

Door sill plate cover front

Cargo cover rear stowable and removable

Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface controls

Fascias front and rear accent colour includes rocker mouldings

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-colour manual-folding with turn signal indicators

QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin

Seat adjuster driver 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment

Seatback passenger flat-folding

Steering wheel leather-wrapped 3-spoke colour-keyed with theft-deterrent locking feature

Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control

Driver Information centre enhanced 4.2 Inch multi-colour display includes tachometer speedometer trip odometer fuel level coolant temperature oil life monitor battery and compass

Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices

Tire compact spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) located under cargo floor

Bluetooth for phone and music personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system phonebook access voice recognition for audio phone phonebook and music selection

SiriusXM with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment

AUDIO SYSTEM BUICK INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM AM/FM STEREO SIRIUSXM with 8 Inch diagonal Colour Touch Screen includes 2 USB ports Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones and Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for compatible phone

Drivetrain all-wheel drive (AWD models only.)

Spoiler rear sport (Included and only available with (CSC) Encore Sport Touring Package.)

Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) Midnight Silver aluminum alloy (Included and only available with (CSC) Encore Sport Touring Package.)

Air conditioning single-zone manual (Includes (D31) inside rearview mirror.)