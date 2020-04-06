2019 Buick Encore

- Safety
-
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Fog Lamps
- Child Safety Locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Rear Side Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
-
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Passenger Seat
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- Remote Engine Start
- Mirror Memory
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
-
- Bucket Seats
- Split Bench Seat
- Seat Memory
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Heated Front Seat(s)
- Exterior
-
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tire Pressure Monitor
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Powertrain
-
- All Wheel Drive
- Engine Immobilizer
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- AM/FM Stereo
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
-
- Rear Defrost
- Privacy Glass
- Comfort
-
- Climate Control
- Heated Steering Wheel
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Cargo shade
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
-
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- Turbocharged
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Keyless Start
- Knee Air Bag
- Bluetooth Connection
- Blind Spot Monitor
- WiFi Hotspot
- Cross-Traffic Alert
- Smart Device Integration
- ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
- SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
- TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD)
- ESSENCE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
- HEATER OIL PAN
- EXPERIENCE BUICK PACKAGE includes (IO6) Buick Infotainment System with Navigation (CF5) tilt-sliding power moonroof and (RV8) 18" 7-spoke chromed aluminum wheels
- EBONY LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
- AUDIO SYSTEM BUICK INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION AM/FM STEREO SIRIUSXM with 8" diagonal Colour Touch Screen Includes (U2L) HD Radio when (UQA) Bose premium 7-speaker system is ordered.)
- MOONROOF POWER TILT-SLIDING
- QUICKSILVER METALLIC (Includes (CM5) Black Carbon Metallic lower exterior accent colour Paint code W700S.)
