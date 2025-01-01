Menu
All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Heated Front Seat(s), Leather Seats, Bluetooth Connection, Lane Departure Warning, Hands-Free Liftgate. The 2019 Buick Envision Premium, available at Dean Cooley GM in Dauphin, boasts a dynamic Turbocharged Gas I4 engine paired with a smooth 9-Speed Automatic transmission. This combination offers an engaging driving experience perfect for navigating the rural landscapes and harsh winter conditions of the Parkland area. Its All Wheel Drive capability ensures stability and control on icy roads, while the Heated Front Seat(s) and Heated Steering Wheel add comfort on the chilliest days. The Leather Seats and Leather Steering Wheel provide a touch of luxury, making every journey through the scenic provincial parks a pleasurable experience. Equipped with advanced technology, the Envision Premium features a Back-Up Camera and Lane Departure Warning to enhance safety and confidence on the road. The Bluetooth Connection and Hands-Free Liftgate offer convenience and connectivity, ideal for those spontaneous trips to explore natures wonders. At Dean Cooley GM, the Envision is ready to support your active lifestyle with its versatile design and premium features, ensuring you can enjoy every adventure in comfort and style.

$23,850 + taxes & licensing

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
126,631KM
VIN LRBFX3SX0KD000463

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4985A
  • Mileage 126,631 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Heated Front Seat(s), Leather Seats, Bluetooth Connection, Lane Departure Warning, Hands-Free Liftgate. The 2019 Buick Envision Premium, available at Dean Cooley GM in Dauphin, boasts a dynamic Turbocharged Gas I4 engine paired with a smooth 9-Speed Automatic transmission. This combination offers an engaging driving experience perfect for navigating the rural landscapes and harsh winter conditions of the Parkland area. Its All Wheel Drive capability ensures stability and control on icy roads, while the Heated Front Seat(s) and Heated Steering Wheel add comfort on the chilliest days. The Leather Seats and Leather Steering Wheel provide a touch of luxury, making every journey through the scenic provincial parks a pleasurable experience. Equipped with advanced technology, the Envision Premium features a Back-Up Camera and Lane Departure Warning to enhance safety and confidence on the road. The Bluetooth Connection and Hands-Free Liftgate offer convenience and connectivity, ideal for those spontaneous trips to explore nature's wonders. At Dean Cooley GM, the Envision is ready to support your active lifestyle with its versatile design and premium features, ensuring you can enjoy every adventure in comfort and style.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
Memory settings includes presets for driver seat adjuster and outside rearview mirror
Air Ionizer

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Tow Hooks
driver shift control
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
License plate front mounting package

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC
AXLE 3.17 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED 3-SPOKE
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (252 hp [185.3 kW] @ 5500 rpm 295 lb-ft of torque [398.3 N-m] @ 3000 rpm). (STD)
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
TIRES P235/50R19 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
FOG LAMPS FRONT
SEATS HEATED REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS
AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE USB CHARGING-ONLY PORTS DUAL located in the rear of the centre console
SHIFT KNOB LEATHER-WRAPPED
DRIVETRAIN ALL-WHEEL DRIVE
KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON
WIPERS FRONT INTERMITTENT RAINSENSE
Keyless Open includes extended range with (BTM) keyless start and automatic door lock/unlock features.
WHEEL SPARE
Front Collision Warning
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Steering wheel heated leather-wrapped
Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry
Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver front passenger and rear seat occupants
Air vents rear console
Audio system feature Bose premium 7-speaker system with amplifier
Audio system feature USB ports dual with single auxiliary input jack
Brake parking electronic
Brake lining high-performance
Cup holders 2 in front console 2 in rear armrest
Differential automatic locking rear twin clutch AWD system
Door handles body-colour with chrome strip
Exhaust dual stainless-steel with bright tips
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
GVWR 5247 lbs (2380 kg)
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Glass laminated front doors
Head restraints front 4-way adjustable up/down fore/aft
Head restraints rear outboard seats adjustable (up/down)
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Headlamps Bi-LED technology
Headlamps automatic delay
Jack mechanical
Liftgate power hands free open and close programmable
Lighting interior ambient located on instrument panel and front door trim
Luggage rack roof-rails chrome
Map pocket driver seatback
Map pocket front passenger seatback
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-colour manual-folding with turn signal indicators and driver side auto-dimming
Noise control system active noise cancelation
QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Recovery hooks front
Retained accessory power power windows audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
Seat rear 1-touch flat-folding manual levers located in cargo area
Seat rear 60-40 split-folding reclining and sliding
Seat adjuster driver 8-way power with power lumbar
Seat adjuster front passenger 8-way power with power lumbar
Seat trim perforated leather-appointed seating
Steering wheel controls audio phone interface Driver Information Centre and vehicle controls
Sunglass storage overhead
Suspension front HiPer Strut
Suspension rear 4-link
Taillamps LED with low-profile design
Tire spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable
Windows power rear with Express-Down
Wiper rear intermittent
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Windows power with front passenger Express-Down
Engine control stop-start system
Windows power with driver Express-Up and Down
Engine control stop-start system override
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 17 Inch front and rear
Wheels 19 Inch (48.3 cm) aluminum
Driver Information Centre enhanced 8 Inch multi-colour configurable display includes tachometer speedometer trip odometer fuel level coolant temperature oil life monitor battery life and compass
Audio system Buick Infotainment System AM/FM stereo SiriusXM with 8 Inch diagonal Colour Touch Screen includes 2 USB ports Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones and Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for comp...
Buick 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date; EFFECTIVE WITH RETAIL SALES STARTING 5/1/2018. (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details ...
Power outlet 110-volt 400W located in the rear of centre console
Power outlets 4 auxiliary with covers 12-volt includes 1 front 1 inside console 1 rear seat and 1 rear cargo area
SiriusXM enjoy a 3-month trial (The use of the SiriusXM Canada radio service constitutes acceptance of our Customer Agreement available at siriusxm.ca/terms and are used under license. If you decide to continue service after your trial the subscriptio...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

