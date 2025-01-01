$23,850+ taxes & licensing
2019 Buick Envision
Premium
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
$23,850
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4985A
- Mileage 126,631 KM
Vehicle Description
All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Heated Front Seat(s), Leather Seats, Bluetooth Connection, Lane Departure Warning, Hands-Free Liftgate. The 2019 Buick Envision Premium, available at Dean Cooley GM in Dauphin, boasts a dynamic Turbocharged Gas I4 engine paired with a smooth 9-Speed Automatic transmission. This combination offers an engaging driving experience perfect for navigating the rural landscapes and harsh winter conditions of the Parkland area. Its All Wheel Drive capability ensures stability and control on icy roads, while the Heated Front Seat(s) and Heated Steering Wheel add comfort on the chilliest days. The Leather Seats and Leather Steering Wheel provide a touch of luxury, making every journey through the scenic provincial parks a pleasurable experience. Equipped with advanced technology, the Envision Premium features a Back-Up Camera and Lane Departure Warning to enhance safety and confidence on the road. The Bluetooth Connection and Hands-Free Liftgate offer convenience and connectivity, ideal for those spontaneous trips to explore nature's wonders. At Dean Cooley GM, the Envision is ready to support your active lifestyle with its versatile design and premium features, ensuring you can enjoy every adventure in comfort and style.
Dean Cooley GM
