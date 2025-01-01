2019 Cadillac XT4

Turbocharged

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Bluetooth Connection

Driver Restriction Features

SEATS FRONT BUCKET

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

Requires Subscription

ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)

TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically-controlled (STD)

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED

AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER

SEATS HEATED REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS

RADIO HD

DRIVETRAIN ALL-WHEEL DRIVE

AXLE 3.47 RATIO

HEADLAMPS LED

AIR VENTS REAR

STEERING WHEEL HEATED AUTOMATIC

MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE BODY-COLOUR MANUAL-FOLDING

SENSOR CABIN HUMIDITY

FLOOR MATS CARPETED FRONT AND REAR

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc

Suspension rear multi-link with coil springs

Headlamp control automatic on and off

Wiper rear intermittent

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Liftgate rear manual

TIRE SPARE T145/70R17

Brake electronic parking

Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front

Taillamps LED

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered

Map pockets driver and front passenger seatbacks

Lamp LED centre high-mounted stop/brake

Automatic Stop/Start with disable

Glovebox lockable

Air filter cabin

Seat front passenger power lumbar 2-way

Theft-deterrent system content theft alarm

Seat driver power lumbar control 2-way

Seat adjuster passenger 6-way power

Door handles body-colour with Satin chrome accents

Glass acoustic laminated front-side and windshield

Windows power front with Express-Up/Down and rear with Express Down

Steering column manual rake and telescoping

Power outlets 2 auxiliary USB rear seat

Lighting illuminated entry

Power outlets 2 auxiliary 12-volt console

Power outlet rear auxiliary 12-volt cargo area

Audio system 7-speaker system with auxiliary amplifier

Seats rear 60/40 split-folding seatback with fold down armrest

USB ports full function one type A and one type C front console

Lower bodyside appearance with accent colour trim specific

Suspension front MacPherson strut

Steering power variable assist electric

Intelligent brake fade resistance includes auto drying

Exhaust dual-outlet with bright tips integrated in fascia

Lower fascia inserts front and rear Black

Mouldings bodyside brushed aluminum finish window surround

Head restraints rear adjustable folding

Assist handles driver front passenger and rear outboard

Sunglass holder overhead console

Mini-umbrella holders driver and front passenger doors

Sill plate cover Bright finish front door opening

Glass tinted rear side and back window

Grille bright accents with galvano surround

Tires P235/60R18 all-season

SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer anywher...

Wheel 17 Inch (43.2 cm) steel spare

Cadillac 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connecti...

Cadillac user experience AM/FM stereo with 8 Inch diagonal colour information display one type A and one type C full function USBs personalized profiles for each driver's settings Enhanced Voice Recognition Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and ...

Cupholders 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in second row centre armrest. Additionally 1 bottle holder in door storage pocket for driver and front passenger

Gearshift handle leather

Keyless Open extended range passive entry all doors

Retained accessory power audio system mirrors power windows sunroof and climate control remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened

Rotary infotainment controller console mounted

Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) 10-spoke alloy with Bright Silver finish