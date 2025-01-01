$24,550+ tax & licensing
2019 Cadillac XT4
AWD Luxury
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$24,550
+ taxes & licensing
Used
61,792KM
VIN 1GYFZBR43KF219689
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5881A
- Mileage 61,792 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
universal home remote
oil life monitor
Adaptive remote start
WiFi Hotspot
Steering wheel mounted Paddle Shift Controls
Smart Device Integration
Cargo net anchors
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Battery rundown protection
Temporary spare tire
Drive mode selector
Capless Fuel Fill
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Active noise cancellation
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (237 hp [177 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically-controlled (STD)
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
SEATS HEATED REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS
RADIO HD
DRIVETRAIN ALL-WHEEL DRIVE
AXLE 3.47 RATIO
HEADLAMPS LED
AIR VENTS REAR
STEERING WHEEL HEATED AUTOMATIC
MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE BODY-COLOUR MANUAL-FOLDING
SENSOR CABIN HUMIDITY
FLOOR MATS CARPETED FRONT AND REAR
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Suspension rear multi-link with coil springs
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Wiper rear intermittent
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Liftgate rear manual
TIRE SPARE T145/70R17
Brake electronic parking
Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front
Taillamps LED
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Map pockets driver and front passenger seatbacks
Lamp LED centre high-mounted stop/brake
Automatic Stop/Start with disable
Glovebox lockable
Air filter cabin
Seat front passenger power lumbar 2-way
Theft-deterrent system content theft alarm
Seat driver power lumbar control 2-way
Seat adjuster passenger 6-way power
Door handles body-colour with Satin chrome accents
Glass acoustic laminated front-side and windshield
Windows power front with Express-Up/Down and rear with Express Down
Steering column manual rake and telescoping
Power outlets 2 auxiliary USB rear seat
Lighting illuminated entry
Power outlets 2 auxiliary 12-volt console
Power outlet rear auxiliary 12-volt cargo area
Audio system 7-speaker system with auxiliary amplifier
Seats rear 60/40 split-folding seatback with fold down armrest
USB ports full function one type A and one type C front console
Lower bodyside appearance with accent colour trim specific
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Steering power variable assist electric
Intelligent brake fade resistance includes auto drying
Exhaust dual-outlet with bright tips integrated in fascia
Lower fascia inserts front and rear Black
Mouldings bodyside brushed aluminum finish window surround
Head restraints rear adjustable folding
Assist handles driver front passenger and rear outboard
Sunglass holder overhead console
Mini-umbrella holders driver and front passenger doors
Sill plate cover Bright finish front door opening
Glass tinted rear side and back window
Grille bright accents with galvano surround
Tires P235/60R18 all-season
SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer anywher...
Wheel 17 Inch (43.2 cm) steel spare
Cadillac 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connecti...
Cadillac user experience AM/FM stereo with 8 Inch diagonal colour information display one type A and one type C full function USBs personalized profiles for each driver's settings Enhanced Voice Recognition Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and ...
Cupholders 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in second row centre armrest. Additionally 1 bottle holder in door storage pocket for driver and front passenger
Gearshift handle leather
Keyless Open extended range passive entry all doors
Retained accessory power audio system mirrors power windows sunroof and climate control remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
Rotary infotainment controller console mounted
Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) 10-spoke alloy with Bright Silver finish
Gauge cluster 4.2 Inch diagonal colour reconfigurable Driver Information Centre display
Remote Buying Options
