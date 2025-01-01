$26,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 Chevrolet Blazer
Base
2019 Chevrolet Blazer
Base
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$26,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
97,965KM
VIN 3GNKBGRS4KS636553
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oakwood Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6177A
- Mileage 97,965 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Hill start assist
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Air filtration system
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Cup holders 2 in front centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Electronic Parking Brake
GVWR
Capless Fuel Fill
All-wheel drive (Included and only available with AWD models.)
Hitch Guidance (AWD only.)
Trailering equipment (AWD only.)
Trailer sway control (AWD only.)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Active noise cancellation
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system
Driver Restriction Features
PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED 3-SPOKE
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
AXLE 3.49 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control (STD)
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) and Active Fuel Management with Stop/Start (308 hp [230 kW] @ 6600 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque [365 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
FLOOR MATS CARPETED FRONT AND REAR
Keyless Open and Start includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry
Air vents rear console
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
Liftgate rear manual
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Headlamp control automatic on and off with automatic delay
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual
Seating 5-passenger
Steering column manual tilt and telescopic
Active Aero Shutters upper
Windows power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down
Glass deep-tinted rear windows and liftgate
Taillamps LED
Wipers front variable-speed intermittent with washers
Glovebox lockable electronic
Head restraints front 2-way adjustable up/down
Head restraints rear outboard 2-way adjustable up/down
Headlamps high intensity discharge (HID) bi-functional
Antenna body-colour
Wheel spare 18 Inch (45.7 cm) steel
Umbrella holders driver and front passenger doors
Exhaust dual-outlet with circular bright tips
Tires P235/65R18 all-season blackwall
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Assist handles front passenger and rear outboard with coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles
Grille Blazer signature Black horizontal 4-bar with Bright Chrome header bar
Compass 8-point digital
Lighting interior with front reading lamps overhead courtesy lamp dual rear-quarter panel area dome lamps True White backlit switches True White pin spot lighting in the bin forward of the shifter and front footwells LED glove box lighting and ba...
Mouldings lower bodyside (Moulded-in-colour Black.)
Seat trim Premium Cloth
Transmission 9-speed automatic electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control
USB charging-only ports 2 one type-A and one type-C located on rear of centre console
USB data ports 2 one type-A and one type-C located within the instrument panel
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connect...
SiriusXM Radio enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer a...
Cooling system heavy-duty (AWD only.)
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding body-colour
Driver Information Centre 4.2 Inch diagonal multi-colour
Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) Bright Silver aluminum
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system 8 Inch diagonal colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and An...
Alternator 170 amps (AWD only.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
2019 Chevrolet Blazer Base 97,965 KM $26,980 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT 101,541 KM $20,980 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom Trail Boss 42,385 KM $44,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dean Cooley GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
$26,980
+ taxes & licensing>
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2019 Chevrolet Blazer