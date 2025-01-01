2019 Chevrolet Blazer

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Knee Air Bag

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system

Driver Restriction Features

PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED 3-SPOKE

SEATS FRONT BUCKET

AXLE 3.49 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control (STD)

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) and Active Fuel Management with Stop/Start (308 hp [230 kW] @ 6600 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque [365 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD)

Requires Subscription

TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING

TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY

MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR

FLOOR MATS CARPETED FRONT AND REAR

Keyless Open and Start includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc

Door locks power programmable with lockout protection

Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry

Air vents rear console

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Wiper rear intermittent with washer

Liftgate rear manual

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night

Headlamp control automatic on and off with automatic delay

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual

Seating 5-passenger

Steering column manual tilt and telescopic

Active Aero Shutters upper

Windows power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down

Glass deep-tinted rear windows and liftgate

Taillamps LED

Wipers front variable-speed intermittent with washers

Glovebox lockable electronic

Head restraints front 2-way adjustable up/down

Head restraints rear outboard 2-way adjustable up/down

Headlamps high intensity discharge (HID) bi-functional

Antenna body-colour

Wheel spare 18 Inch (45.7 cm) steel

Umbrella holders driver and front passenger doors

Exhaust dual-outlet with circular bright tips

Tires P235/65R18 all-season blackwall

Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger

Assist handles front passenger and rear outboard with coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles

Grille Blazer signature Black horizontal 4-bar with Bright Chrome header bar

Compass 8-point digital

Lighting interior with front reading lamps overhead courtesy lamp dual rear-quarter panel area dome lamps True White backlit switches True White pin spot lighting in the bin forward of the shifter and front footwells LED glove box lighting and ba...

Mouldings lower bodyside (Moulded-in-colour Black.)

Seat trim Premium Cloth

Transmission 9-speed automatic electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control

USB charging-only ports 2 one type-A and one type-C located on rear of centre console

USB data ports 2 one type-A and one type-C located within the instrument panel

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered

Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connect...

SiriusXM Radio enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer a...

Cooling system heavy-duty (AWD only.)

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding body-colour

Driver Information Centre 4.2 Inch diagonal multi-colour

Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) Bright Silver aluminum

Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system 8 Inch diagonal colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and An...