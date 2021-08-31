2019 Chevrolet Corvette

Two Seater, 2dr Grand Sport Conv w/2LT, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 6.2L/376
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Wheel Drive
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
black top
WiFi Hotspot
ENGINE 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI (460 hp [343 kW] @ 6000 rpm 465 lb-ft of torque [627.8 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT WITH AUTOMATIC MODES
Requires Subscription
GS 2LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION and 8" diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM/HD stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio...
ARCTIC WHITE
REAR AXLE 2.73 RATIO ELECTRONIC LIMITED-SLIP PERFORMANCE
ADRENALINE RED PERFORATED MULAN LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
