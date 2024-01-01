Menu
Midsize Cars, 4dr HB LT, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/85

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

81,168 KM

Details Description Features

$21,750

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Cruze

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

81,168KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,168 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, 4dr HB LT, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/85

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) (STD)
SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH RECLINING SEATBACKS AND ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS (STD)
Requires Subscription
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 SYSTEM 7" diagonal colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and Andro...
DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE includes (UD7) Rear Park Assist (UKC) Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert and (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert

