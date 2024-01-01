$21,750+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
$21,750
+ taxes & licensing
81,168KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 81,168 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, 4dr HB LT, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/85
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
BLACK
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) (STD)
SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH RECLINING SEATBACKS AND ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS (STD)
Requires Subscription
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 SYSTEM 7" diagonal colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and Andro...
DRIVER CONFIDENCE PACKAGE includes (UD7) Rear Park Assist (UKC) Side Blind Zone Alert with Lane Change Alert and (UFG) Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 50,532 KM $67,750 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee North 85,091 KM $20,980 + tax & lic
2019 Buick Envision Essence 88,414 KM $26,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Dean Cooley GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,750
+ taxes & licensing
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2019 Chevrolet Cruze