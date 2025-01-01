2019 Chevrolet Cruze

Turbocharged

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

SUMMIT WHITE

Driver Restriction Features

Tire Pressure Display

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM

LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment

ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) (STD)

SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH RECLINING SEATBACKS AND ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS (STD)

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

Requires Subscription

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY

DOOR LOCKS POWER

SENSOR CABIN HUMIDITY

Windshield solar absorbing

Floor mats carpeted front

Floor mats carpeted rear

Defogger rear-window electric

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Suspension front MacPherson strut

Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance

Engine control stop-start system

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding

Steering wheel 3-spoke deluxe

Wipers front intermittent variable

Glass solar absorbing

Suspension rear compound crank

Steering column manual tilt and telescopic

Alternator 130 amps

Seat adjuster front passenger 2-way manual

Engine control stop-start system override

Lighting interior roof rear courtesy

Console floor with armrest

Seat adjuster driver 6-way manual

Visors driver and front passenger vanity mirrors

Antenna integral rear window

Lighting interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps

Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface controls

Armrest rear centre fold-down with 2 cupholders

Axle 3.14 ratio

Battery 80AH

Brake parking manual foot apply

Coolant protection engine

Driver Information Centre monochromatic display

Head restraints 2-way adjustable front

Headlamps halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay

Lighting interior trunk/cargo area

Rear air ducts floor mounted

Seat rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders

Steering power electric rack-mounted reduced travel

Tire T115/70R16 blackwall compact spare

Trunk release power remote

Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connect...

Mouldings bright beltline

Engine immobilizer theft-deterrent system

SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer anywher...

Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel

Wheels 16 Inch (40.6 cm) aluminum

Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system 7 Inch diagonal colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and A...

Tires 205/55R16 all-season blackwall (AB BC MB NT PE PQ SK NU YT)

Air conditioning single-zone automatic climate control includes air filter

Key primary foldable additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) Convenience Package is ordered.)

USB charging ports 2 rear

USB ports 2 with auxiliary input jack front

Warning tones driver and front passenger seat belts

Windows power with Express-Down