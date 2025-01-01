$15,980+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$15,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
135,226KM
VIN 1G1BE5SM7K7138063
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5927A
- Mileage 135,226 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Oil life monitoring system
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth For Phone
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
SUMMIT WHITE
Driver Restriction Features
Tire Pressure Display
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm) (STD)
SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH RECLINING SEATBACKS AND ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS (STD)
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
DOOR LOCKS POWER
SENSOR CABIN HUMIDITY
Windshield solar absorbing
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
Defogger rear-window electric
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance
Engine control stop-start system
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding
Steering wheel 3-spoke deluxe
Wipers front intermittent variable
Glass solar absorbing
Suspension rear compound crank
Steering column manual tilt and telescopic
Alternator 130 amps
Seat adjuster front passenger 2-way manual
Engine control stop-start system override
Lighting interior roof rear courtesy
Console floor with armrest
Seat adjuster driver 6-way manual
Visors driver and front passenger vanity mirrors
Antenna integral rear window
Lighting interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface controls
Armrest rear centre fold-down with 2 cupholders
Axle 3.14 ratio
Battery 80AH
Brake parking manual foot apply
Coolant protection engine
Driver Information Centre monochromatic display
Head restraints 2-way adjustable front
Headlamps halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
Lighting interior trunk/cargo area
Rear air ducts floor mounted
Seat rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
Steering power electric rack-mounted reduced travel
Tire T115/70R16 blackwall compact spare
Trunk release power remote
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connect...
Mouldings bright beltline
Engine immobilizer theft-deterrent system
SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer anywher...
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel
Wheels 16 Inch (40.6 cm) aluminum
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system 7 Inch diagonal colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and A...
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system 7 Inch diagonal colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and An...
Tires 205/55R16 all-season blackwall (AB BC MB NT PE PQ SK NU YT)
Air conditioning single-zone automatic climate control includes air filter
Key primary foldable additional foldable (Deleted when (6K5) Convenience Package is ordered.)
USB charging ports 2 rear
USB ports 2 with auxiliary input jack front
Warning tones driver and front passenger seat belts
Windows power with Express-Down
Brakes 4-wheel disc 4-wheel antilock Duralife rotors power
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
