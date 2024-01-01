Menu
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr LT w/1LT, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/92

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

55,023 KM

$25,980

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

55,023KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sandy Ridge Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,023 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr LT w/1LT, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/92

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD)
LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
AXLE 3.87 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
Requires Subscription
SANDY RIDGE METALLIC
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 SYSTEM 7" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM STEREO. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and Andr...

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

204-638-4026
$25,980

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2019 Chevrolet Equinox