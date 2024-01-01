Menu
Remote start, Heated Front Seats, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Cruise Control, Back-up Camera, 7 Touchscreen, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission Introducing the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD. Packed with top-notch safety features and head-turning style, this Equinox is the ultimate daily driver. Lets dive in and discover why this is the perfect ride for you! *Thrilling Assurance* At Dean Cooley GM, your safety is our priority. Rest assured, our rigorous Certified Pre-Owned Inspection and the Manitoba Used Safety Inspection guarantee that the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD is not just roadworthy but ready to conquer any adventure you throw its way. *Unmatched Performance* Picture yourself behind the wheel of this powerhouse. With a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L engine roaring to life, delivering an adrenaline-pumping 203 LB-FT of torque and 170 horsepower, every drive becomes an exhilarating experience. Feel the rush of acceleration as you effortlessly navigate through city streets and conquer the winding backroads of Manitoba with absolute confidence. *Total Confidence* Weve gone above and beyond to ensure this Equinox is in prime condition for its next owner. From a fresh oil and filter change to brand new tires and a precise wheel alignment, every detail has been meticulously taken care of. Whats more, weve installed new cabin and engine air filters to ensure optimal air quality and engine performance. Plus, indulge in the luxury of a pro-detail, leaving the interior feeling and looking as good as new. *Convenience Redefined* Imagine the convenience of starting your journey with just a push of a button, thanks to the remote start feature. No more shivering in the cold or sweating in the heat -- your Equinox is always ready to go. And with heated front seats, every drive becomes a cozy retreat, regardless of the weather outside. *Tech-Savvy and Stylish* Step inside the cockpit and be greeted by a vibrant 7 color touch screen, your gateway to entertainment and connectivity. Cruise control ensures effortless highway cruising while the back-up camera makes parking a breeze. All wrapped in a sleek Nightfall Grey Metallic exterior and complemented by a luxurious Medium Ash Grey interior, this Equinox isnt just a car -- its a statement of style and sophistication. Dont settle for ordinary -- elevate your driving experience with the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD from Dean Cooley GM. Unleash the thrill of the road and embark on your next adventure with confidence and style. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995, and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC vehicles, along with certified pre-owned options, we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process, offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department, complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here, we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. Complementing our service repertoire is our comprehensive parts department, stocked with essential parts, accessories, and tires -- all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street S. in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

149,615 KM

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
149,615KM
VIN 2GNAXSEV9K6209836

  • Exterior Colour Nightfall Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Medium Ash Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5366AA
  • Mileage 149,615 KM

Remote start, Heated Front Seats, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Cruise Control, Back-up Camera, 7" Touchscreen, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission Introducing the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD. Packed with top-notch safety features and head-turning style, this Equinox is the ultimate daily driver. Let's dive in and discover why this is the perfect ride for you! *Thrilling Assurance* At Dean Cooley GM, your safety is our priority. Rest assured, our rigorous Certified Pre-Owned Inspection and the Manitoba Used Safety Inspection guarantee that the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD is not just roadworthy but ready to conquer any adventure you throw its way. *Unmatched Performance* Picture yourself behind the wheel of this powerhouse. With a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L engine roaring to life, delivering an adrenaline-pumping 203 LB-FT of torque and 170 horsepower, every drive becomes an exhilarating experience. Feel the rush of acceleration as you effortlessly navigate through city streets and conquer the winding backroads of Manitoba with absolute confidence. *Total Confidence* We've gone above and beyond to ensure this Equinox is in prime condition for its next owner. From a fresh oil and filter change to brand new tires and a precise wheel alignment, every detail has been meticulously taken care of. What's more, we've installed new cabin and engine air filters to ensure optimal air quality and engine performance. Plus, indulge in the luxury of a pro-detail, leaving the interior feeling and looking as good as new. *Convenience Redefined* Imagine the convenience of starting your journey with just a push of a button, thanks to the remote start feature. No more shivering in the cold or sweating in the heat -- your Equinox is always ready to go. And with heated front seats, every drive becomes a cozy retreat, regardless of the weather outside. *Tech-Savvy and Stylish* Step inside the cockpit and be greeted by a vibrant 7" color touch screen, your gateway to entertainment and connectivity. Cruise control ensures effortless highway cruising while the back-up camera makes parking a breeze. All wrapped in a sleek Nightfall Grey Metallic exterior and complemented by a luxurious Medium Ash Grey interior, this Equinox isn't just a car -- it's a statement of style and sophistication. Don't settle for ordinary -- elevate your driving experience with the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD from Dean Cooley GM. Unleash the thrill of the road and embark on your next adventure with confidence and style. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995, and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC vehicles, along with certified pre-owned options, we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process, offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department, complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here, we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. Complementing our service repertoire is our comprehensive parts department, stocked with essential parts, accessories, and tires -- all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street S. in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
All-Wheel Drive
Driver Shift Controls

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Mechanical jack with tools
Active aero shutters

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
NIGHTFALL GREY METALLIC
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system (Go to my.chevrolet.com/learn to find out which phones are compatible with the vehicle.)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD)
LS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
AXLE 3.87 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
MEDIUM ASH GREY PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation
TIRES P225/65R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
USB CHARGING-ONLY PORTS 2 LOCATED IN THE REAR OF THE FLOOR CONSOLE
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Map pocket driver seatback
Map pocket front passenger seatback
Suspension rear 4-link
Window power with driver Express-Up and Down
Window power with front passenger Express-Down
Windows power rear with Express-Down
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Liftgate rear manual
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Door locks power with lock-out protection
Keyless Start push-button
Headlamp control automatic on and off with automatic delay
Steering column tilt and telescoping
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
GVWR 4630 lbs. (2100 kg)
Fuel gasoline E15
Exhaust single outlet
Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance
Brake electronic parking
Trim Black lower window
Tire compact spare T135/70R16 blackwall
Assist handle driver
Assist handle front passenger
Assist handles rear outboard
Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front
Seat rear split-folding with centre armrest
Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual
Speedometer miles/kilometres
Engine control stop-start system
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding
Steering wheel 3-spoke deluxe
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Antenna roof-mounted (Black.)
Display driver instrument information enhanced monochromatic
Steering wheel controls audio phone interface and driver information centre controls
MIRROR CAPS BLACK
SiriusXM delete
Seat adjuster driver 4-way manual fore/aft up/down
Glass solar absorbing light
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connect...
USB ports 2 with auxiliary input jack located in front centre stack storage area
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 SYSTEM 7 Inch DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM STEREO. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and ...
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 16 Inch front and rear
Wheels 17 Inch (43.2 cm) aluminum
Air conditioning semi-automatic single-zone
Headlamps halogen composite
Shift lever urethane

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-XXXX

1-800-442-0402

204-638-4026
$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2019 Chevrolet Equinox