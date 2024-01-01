$19,980+ tax & licensing
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nightfall Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Medium Ash Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5366AA
- Mileage 149,615 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote start, Heated Front Seats, Heated Exterior Mirrors, Cruise Control, Back-up Camera, 7" Touchscreen, Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L Engine, 6-Speed Automatic Transmission Introducing the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD. Packed with top-notch safety features and head-turning style, this Equinox is the ultimate daily driver. Let's dive in and discover why this is the perfect ride for you! *Thrilling Assurance* At Dean Cooley GM, your safety is our priority. Rest assured, our rigorous Certified Pre-Owned Inspection and the Manitoba Used Safety Inspection guarantee that the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD is not just roadworthy but ready to conquer any adventure you throw its way. *Unmatched Performance* Picture yourself behind the wheel of this powerhouse. With a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L engine roaring to life, delivering an adrenaline-pumping 203 LB-FT of torque and 170 horsepower, every drive becomes an exhilarating experience. Feel the rush of acceleration as you effortlessly navigate through city streets and conquer the winding backroads of Manitoba with absolute confidence. *Total Confidence* We've gone above and beyond to ensure this Equinox is in prime condition for its next owner. From a fresh oil and filter change to brand new tires and a precise wheel alignment, every detail has been meticulously taken care of. What's more, we've installed new cabin and engine air filters to ensure optimal air quality and engine performance. Plus, indulge in the luxury of a pro-detail, leaving the interior feeling and looking as good as new. *Convenience Redefined* Imagine the convenience of starting your journey with just a push of a button, thanks to the remote start feature. No more shivering in the cold or sweating in the heat -- your Equinox is always ready to go. And with heated front seats, every drive becomes a cozy retreat, regardless of the weather outside. *Tech-Savvy and Stylish* Step inside the cockpit and be greeted by a vibrant 7" color touch screen, your gateway to entertainment and connectivity. Cruise control ensures effortless highway cruising while the back-up camera makes parking a breeze. All wrapped in a sleek Nightfall Grey Metallic exterior and complemented by a luxurious Medium Ash Grey interior, this Equinox isn't just a car -- it's a statement of style and sophistication. Don't settle for ordinary -- elevate your driving experience with the 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LS AWD from Dean Cooley GM. Unleash the thrill of the road and embark on your next adventure with confidence and style. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995, and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet, Buick, and GMC vehicles, along with certified pre-owned options, we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process, offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department, complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here, we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. Complementing our service repertoire is our comprehensive parts department, stocked with essential parts, accessories, and tires -- all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street S. in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693
