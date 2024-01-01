$22,650+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Impala
LT
2019 Chevrolet Impala
LT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
$22,650
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pepperdust Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5507A
- Mileage 118,306 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate Your Drive with the 2019 Chevrolet Impala LT: Power Style and Comfort in One Package Discover the perfect blend of performance and sophistication with the 2019 Chevrolet Impala LT. This used gem finished in an elegant Pepperdust Metallic offers a driving experience that is both exhilarating and refined. Under the hood the robust V6 engine delivers impressive power ensuring a responsive and smooth ride whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. The Impala LT's spacious interior adorned in sleek black provides ample room for passengers and cargo alike making it ideal for both daily commutes and long road trips. The advanced safety features including a rearview camera and stability control offer peace of mind while the intuitive infotainment system keeps you connected and entertained on the go. With its stylish exterior and premium finishes the 2019 Chevrolet Impala LT stands out in any setting. The six-speed automatic transmission ensures effortless gear shifts enhancing your driving pleasure. Experience the perfect harmony of luxury and performance with this meticulously maintained vehicle. Elevate your journey with the Chevrolet Impala LT and make every drive an occasion to remember. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Dean Cooley GM
Dean Cooley GM
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-442-0402