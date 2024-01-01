Menu
Account
Sign In
Elevate Your Drive with the 2019 Chevrolet Impala LT: Power Style and Comfort in One Package Discover the perfect blend of performance and sophistication with the 2019 Chevrolet Impala LT. This used gem finished in an elegant Pepperdust Metallic offers a driving experience that is both exhilarating and refined. Under the hood the robust V6 engine delivers impressive power ensuring a responsive and smooth ride whether youre navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. The Impala LTs spacious interior adorned in sleek black provides ample room for passengers and cargo alike making it ideal for both daily commutes and long road trips. The advanced safety features including a rearview camera and stability control offer peace of mind while the intuitive infotainment system keeps you connected and entertained on the go. With its stylish exterior and premium finishes the 2019 Chevrolet Impala LT stands out in any setting. The six-speed automatic transmission ensures effortless gear shifts enhancing your driving pleasure. Experience the perfect harmony of luxury and performance with this meticulously maintained vehicle. Elevate your journey with the Chevrolet Impala LT and make every drive an occasion to remember. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

2019 Chevrolet Impala

118,306 KM

Details Description Features

$22,650

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

  1. 11727393
  2. 11727393
  3. 11727393
  4. 11727393
  5. 11727393
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$22,650

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
118,306KM
VIN 2G11Z5S32K9145623

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pepperdust Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5507A
  • Mileage 118,306 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate Your Drive with the 2019 Chevrolet Impala LT: Power Style and Comfort in One Package Discover the perfect blend of performance and sophistication with the 2019 Chevrolet Impala LT. This used gem finished in an elegant Pepperdust Metallic offers a driving experience that is both exhilarating and refined. Under the hood the robust V6 engine delivers impressive power ensuring a responsive and smooth ride whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the highway. The Impala LT's spacious interior adorned in sleek black provides ample room for passengers and cargo alike making it ideal for both daily commutes and long road trips. The advanced safety features including a rearview camera and stability control offer peace of mind while the intuitive infotainment system keeps you connected and entertained on the go. With its stylish exterior and premium finishes the 2019 Chevrolet Impala LT stands out in any setting. The six-speed automatic transmission ensures effortless gear shifts enhancing your driving pleasure. Experience the perfect harmony of luxury and performance with this meticulously maintained vehicle. Elevate your journey with the Chevrolet Impala LT and make every drive an occasion to remember. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Hill start assist
Front Side Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Theft-deterrent system
WiFi Hotspot
Trunk opening touch pad
Smart Device Integration
Keyless Open

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
Requires Subscription
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
ENGINE ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) AND AUTO STOP/START (197 hp [147 kW] @ 6300 rpm 191 lb-ft of torque [258 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
SEAT ADJUSTER FRONT PASSENGER POWER LUMBAR
SHIFT KNOB LEATHER-WRAPPED
VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS
ALTERNATOR 150 AMPS
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Suspension rear 4-link
Window power with driver Express-Up and Down
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Defogger rear-window
Steering column manual tilt and telescopic
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger
Armrest rear centre
Map pockets driver and front passenger seatbacks
Headlamps halogen
Wipers front intermittent
Glass acoustic laminated front-side and windshield
Steering power variable assist electric
Head restraints rear adjustable folding
Assist handles driver front passenger and rear outboard
Seat rear 60/40 split-folding
Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre
Driver Information Centre colour display includes trip/fuel information vehicle information and vehicle messages
Windows power with Express-Down on all
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connect...
Steering wheel controls mounted audio and cruise controls
Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance with FNC rotors
SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer anywher...
Vent rear console air
Bluetooth for phone streaming audio for music for select phones
Exhaust single-outlet stainless-steel with hidden turned-down tip
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER POWER LUMBAR
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination (Body-colour mirror caps.)
Tire compact spare T125/70R17
Tires P235/50R18 all-season blackwall
Wheel compact spare 17 Inch (43.2 cm) steel
Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) painted alloy
Audio system feature 6-speaker system 100-watt
Audio system feature 8 Inch diagonal colour infotainment display touch-screen motorized power up/down with hidden storage and valet password lock
Audio system feature USB port located behind radio touch-screen
Audio system feature USB port located in console
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment System with 8 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; fea...
Brake park electronic push button powered located on instrument panel left of steering wheel
Head restraints 4-way adjustable up/down fore/aft front
Instrumentation analog with speedometer tachometer engine temperature and fuel gauge with colour Driver Information Centre
Lighting interior with theater dimming delayed entry/exit glovebox and trunk
Power outlet 1 auxiliary 12-volt located inside console
Power outlet auxiliary 12-volt located on rear of console
Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual
Seat trim premium cloth/leatherette
Steering wheel 4-spoke leather-wrapped
Storage compartment front uplevel with cover
Storage innovative hidden behind 8 Inch diagonal touch screen with valet-mode lockable dedicated umbrella storage in front door and hidden storage in trunk
Trunk release power located inside on instrument panel left of steering wheel
Axle 3.23 final drive ratio (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.)
Battery 800 cold-cranking amps (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.)
Chassis equipment front strut assembly
Engine control stop-start system (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dean Cooley GM

Used 2019 Chevrolet Impala LT for sale in Dauphin, MB
2019 Chevrolet Impala LT 118,306 KM $22,650 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Dauphin, MB
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT 78,646 KM $26,750 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Acadia Denali for sale in Dauphin, MB
2023 GMC Acadia Denali 55,056 KM $46,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dean Cooley GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

Call Dealer

1-800-442-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-442-0402

Alternate Numbers
204-638-4026
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,650

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Impala