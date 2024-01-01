2019 Chevrolet Impala

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Knee Air Bag

Premium Synthetic Seats

Bluetooth Connection

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

SEATS FRONT BUCKET

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER

ENGINE ECOTEC 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) AND AUTO STOP/START (197 hp [147 kW] @ 6300 rpm 191 lb-ft of torque [258 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

SEAT ADJUSTER FRONT PASSENGER POWER LUMBAR

SHIFT KNOB LEATHER-WRAPPED

VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS

ALTERNATOR 150 AMPS

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc

Floor mats carpeted front

Floor mats carpeted rear

Headlamp control automatic on and off

Suspension rear 4-link

Window power with driver Express-Up and Down

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night

Defogger rear-window

Steering column manual tilt and telescopic

Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger

Armrest rear centre

Map pockets driver and front passenger seatbacks

Headlamps halogen

Wipers front intermittent

Glass acoustic laminated front-side and windshield

Steering power variable assist electric

Head restraints rear adjustable folding

Assist handles driver front passenger and rear outboard

Seat rear 60/40 split-folding

Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre

Driver Information Centre colour display includes trip/fuel information vehicle information and vehicle messages

Windows power with Express-Down on all

Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connect...

Steering wheel controls mounted audio and cruise controls

Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance with FNC rotors

SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer anywher...

Vent rear console air

Bluetooth for phone streaming audio for music for select phones

Exhaust single-outlet stainless-steel with hidden turned-down tip

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER POWER LUMBAR

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination (Body-colour mirror caps.)

Tire compact spare T125/70R17

Tires P235/50R18 all-season blackwall

Wheel compact spare 17 Inch (43.2 cm) steel

Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) painted alloy

Audio system feature 6-speaker system 100-watt

Audio system feature 8 Inch diagonal colour infotainment display touch-screen motorized power up/down with hidden storage and valet password lock

Audio system feature USB port located behind radio touch-screen

Audio system feature USB port located in console

Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment System with 8 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; fea...

Brake park electronic push button powered located on instrument panel left of steering wheel

Head restraints 4-way adjustable up/down fore/aft front

Instrumentation analog with speedometer tachometer engine temperature and fuel gauge with colour Driver Information Centre

Lighting interior with theater dimming delayed entry/exit glovebox and trunk

Power outlet 1 auxiliary 12-volt located inside console

Power outlet auxiliary 12-volt located on rear of console

Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual

Seat trim premium cloth/leatherette

Steering wheel 4-spoke leather-wrapped

Storage compartment front uplevel with cover

Storage innovative hidden behind 8 Inch diagonal touch screen with valet-mode lockable dedicated umbrella storage in front door and hidden storage in trunk

Trunk release power located inside on instrument panel left of steering wheel

Axle 3.23 final drive ratio (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.)

Battery 800 cold-cranking amps (Included and only available with (LCV) 2.5L engine.)

Chassis equipment front strut assembly