Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Contact Seller

$23,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 23,113KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4858326
  • Stock #: U4512
  • VIN: 2G11Z5S37K9152681
Exterior Colour
Silver Ice Metallic
Interior Colour
Jet Black/Dark Titanium
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Large Cars, 4dr Sdn LT w/1LT, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L/217

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Premium Synthetic Seats
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Silver ICE Metallic
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
  • LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
  • STEERING WHEEL HEATED
  • SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
  • TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE
  • JET BLACK/DARK TITANIUM LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
  • SUNROOF POWER TILT-SLIDING WITH ADDITIONAL SKYLIGHT FIXED GLASS AFT OF THE SLIDING GLASS with power sunshade
  • Requires Subscription
  • ENGINE 3.6L DOHC V6 DI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (305 hp [227.4 kW] @ 6800 rpm 264 lb-ft of torque [356.4 N-m] @ 5200 rpm) (Includes E85 FlexFuel-capable with (FE9) Federal emissions. When ordering (NE1/YF5) Northeast/California emissions for...
  • AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM STEREO with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; featur...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dean Cooley GM

2010 Chevrolet Silve...
 146,289 KM
$15,000 + tax & lic
2005 GMC Jimmy SLS B...
 66,014 KM
$7,980 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Trave...
 243,895 KM
$12,980 + tax & lic
Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-800-442-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-442-0402

Alternate Numbers
204-638-4026

Send A Message