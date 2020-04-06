2019 Chevrolet Impala

- Safety
- Driver Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Traction Control
- Heated Mirrors
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Brake Assist
- Stability Control
- ABS
- Child Safety Locks
- Front Side Air Bag
- Rear Side Air Bag
- Passenger Air Bag Sensor
- Power Options
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Power Mirror(s)
- Convenience
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Intermittent Wipers
- Automatic Headlights
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Remote Trunk Release
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Remote Engine Start
- Floor mats
- Temporary spare tire
- Seating
- Bucket Seats
- Cloth Seats
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Driver Adjustable Lumbar
- Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
- Exterior
- Daytime Running Lights
- Aluminum Wheels
- Tires - Front Performance
- Tires - Rear Performance
- Powertrain
- Front Wheel Drive
- ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
- Media / Nav / Comm
- AM/FM Stereo
- Trip Computer
- MP3 Player
- Satellite Radio
- Steering Wheel Audio Controls
- Auxiliary Audio Input
- Windows
- Comfort
- Climate Control
- Rear A/C
- A/C
- Adjustable Steering Wheel
- Multi-Zone A/C
- Trim
- Additional Features
- Back-Up Camera
- Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
- Telematics
- Keyless Start
- Knee Air Bag
- Premium Synthetic Seats
- Bluetooth Connection
- Silver ICE Metallic
- WiFi Hotspot
- Smart Device Integration
- SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
- LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
- STEERING WHEEL HEATED
- SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
- TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE
- JET BLACK/DARK TITANIUM LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
- SUNROOF POWER TILT-SLIDING WITH ADDITIONAL SKYLIGHT FIXED GLASS AFT OF THE SLIDING GLASS with power sunshade
- Requires Subscription
- ENGINE 3.6L DOHC V6 DI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (305 hp [227.4 kW] @ 6800 rpm 264 lb-ft of torque [356.4 N-m] @ 5200 rpm) (Includes E85 FlexFuel-capable with (FE9) Federal emissions. When ordering (NE1/YF5) Northeast/California emissions for...
- AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM STEREO with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; featur...
