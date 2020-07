Back-Up Camera

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Premium Synthetic Seats

Bluetooth Connection

Silver ICE Metallic

WiFi Hotspot

Smart Device Integration

ENGINE 3.6L DOHC V6 DI WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) (305 hp [227.4 kW] @ 6800 rpm 264 lb-ft of torque [356.4 N-m] @ 5200 rpm)

SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)

LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE

JET BLACK/DARK TITANIUM LEATHER SEATING SURFACES

Requires Subscription