$15,850+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Malibu
LT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
129,479KM
VIN 1G1ZD5ST3KF127995
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5967A
- Mileage 129,479 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
COMPASS DISPLAY
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
Trunk cargo anchors
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Temporary spare tire
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Silver ICE Metallic
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD)
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
TRANSMISSION CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE (CVT) (STD)
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL
AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
TIRES P225/55R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Defogger rear-window electric
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Steering column tilt and telescopic
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Tail lamps LED
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance
Assist handle front passenger
Engine control stop-start system
Door locks power programmable
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Antenna body-colour
Map pockets driver and front passenger seatbacks
Headlamps halogen
Air filter cabin
Theft-deterrent system content theft alarm
Fuelling system capless
Seat rear 60/40 split-folding
Seat adjuster front passenger 6-way manual
Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise
Power outlet auxiliary 12-volt
Brake parking manual
Brake rotors Duralife
Fuel door push open
Glass acoustic laminated windshield and front side windows
Lighting interior rear reading lamps switchable
Lighting interior overhead courtesy lamp dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
Suspension rear 4-link independent
Temperature display outside
Tire compact spare T125/80R16
Vent rear console
Warning indicator front passenger safety belt
Driver Information Centre monochromatic display
Seat adjuster 8-way power driver
Windows power with Express-Down on all
Axle 5.10 final drive ratio
Steering wheel 3-spoke
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-colour manual-foldiing
Keyless Open front doors includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer anywher...
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Available Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device active OnStar service and data plan after trial. Visit onstar....
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel
Display 8 Inch diagonal LCD touch screen
Wheels 17 Inch (43.2 cm) aluminum
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 SYSTEM 8 Inch DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM STEREO. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
