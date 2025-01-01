2019 Chevrolet Malibu

Turbocharged

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Silver ICE Metallic

Driver Restriction Features

ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD)

SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)

LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment

JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM

TRANSMISSION CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE (CVT) (STD)

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL

AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL

TIRES P225/55R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY

WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc

Floor mats carpeted front

Floor mats carpeted rear

Headlamp control automatic on and off

Defogger rear-window electric

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Steering column tilt and telescopic

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night

Tail lamps LED

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Suspension front MacPherson strut

Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance

Assist handle front passenger

Engine control stop-start system

Door locks power programmable

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered

Antenna body-colour

Map pockets driver and front passenger seatbacks

Headlamps halogen

Air filter cabin

Theft-deterrent system content theft alarm

Fuelling system capless

Seat rear 60/40 split-folding

Seat adjuster front passenger 6-way manual

Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise

Power outlet auxiliary 12-volt

Brake parking manual

Brake rotors Duralife

Fuel door push open

Glass acoustic laminated windshield and front side windows

Lighting interior rear reading lamps switchable

Lighting interior overhead courtesy lamp dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area

Suspension rear 4-link independent

Temperature display outside

Tire compact spare T125/80R16

Vent rear console

Warning indicator front passenger safety belt

Driver Information Centre monochromatic display

Seat adjuster 8-way power driver

Windows power with Express-Down on all

Axle 5.10 final drive ratio

Steering wheel 3-spoke

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-colour manual-foldiing

Keyless Open front doors includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry

SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment.

Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices

Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel

Display 8 Inch diagonal LCD touch screen

Wheels 17 Inch (43.2 cm) aluminum