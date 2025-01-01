$31,850+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$31,850
+ taxes & licensing
Used
123,865KM
VIN 1GCRYDED1KZ258223
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5722A
- Mileage 123,865 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear seat reminder
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Compass located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Brake lining wear indicator
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Grille (Chrome bars with high gloss Black mesh inserts.)
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
BUMPER REAR CHROME
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...
USB PORTS 2 (FIRST ROW) LOCATED ON INSTRUMENT PANEL
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE MANUAL SEMI-AUTOMATIC
BUMPER FRONT CHROME
MIRROR CAPS CHROME
DOOR LOCKS POWER
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY WITH 2 TRANSMITTERS
Seat trim cloth
CornerStep rear bumper
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Exhaust single outlet
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Durabed pickup bed
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Air vents rear heating/cooling
Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
Steering wheel urethane
Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual
Mirror inside rearview manual tilt
Taillamps with incandescent tail stop and reverse lights
Seat adjuster driver 4-way manual
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with wheel locking security feature
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Tires 255/70R17 all-season blackwall
Windows power rear express down
Windows power front drivers express up/down
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connect...
Headlamps LED reflector with LED signature Daytime Running Lamps
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (When (PQB) Safety Package is ordered includes Perimeter Lighting.)
Floor mats rubberized vinyl front (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Tire spare 255/70R17 all-season blackwall (Included with (QBN) 255/70R17 all-season blackwall tires.)
Alternator 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black (Included with 4WD models.)
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Included with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine and (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Driver Information Centre 4.2 Inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system 8 Inch diagonal colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and A...
Tailgate gate function manual with lift assist
Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Upgraded to (QT5) EZ Lift power lock and release tailgate when (PCL) Convenience Package is ordered.)
Wheels 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum
Floor mats rubberized vinyl rear (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench with covered armrest storage (Not available with (PCL) Convenience Package.)
Windows power front passenger express down
Transfer case single speed electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (4WD models only)
GVWR 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine. Requires Double Cab 4WD model with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine without (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
