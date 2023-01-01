$71,480+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LTZ
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
$71,480
+ taxes & licensing
43,695KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 43,695 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 153.7" LTZ, 6-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Diesel V8 6.6L/403
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
SUMMIT WHITE
Driver Restriction Features
SUNROOF POWER
LTZ PLUS PACKAGE includes (JF4) power adjustable pedals (UQA) Bose premium audio system (UVD) heated steering wheel and (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) Includes capped fuel fill (K40) exhaust brake and (K05) engine block heater.
SEATING HEATED AND VENTED PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT BUCKET
JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
TRANSMISSION ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode
LTZ PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
REAR AXLE 3.73 RATIO
LPO BLACK BOWTIE EMBLEMS FRONT AND REAR
DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE includes (UFL) Lane Departure Warning (UEU) Forward Collision Alert Safety Alert Seat and (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist
LPO ASSIST STEPS - 6" CHROMED RECTANGULAR
TIRES LT265/60R20E ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL
CARGO TIE DOWNS (4) MOVABLE UPPER
Requires Subscription
GVWR 9900 LBS. (4490 KG)
LED LIGHTING CARGO BOX WITH SWITCH ON CENTRE SWITCH BANK
SEATS FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including 2-way power lumbar control 2-position driver memory adjustable head restrai...
Z71 PACKAGE OFF-ROAD includes twin tube Rancho brand shocks (JHD) Hill Descent Control (NZZ) underbody shields. Also includes brushed metal Z71 door sill plate unique Z71 gauge cluster unique finish interior trim plates unique lower bumper appea...
MIRRORS CHROME OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE VERTICAL TRAILERING MEMORY-EQUIPPED UPPER GLASS POWER-FOLDING AND MANUAL EXTENDING; includes integrated turn signal indicators consisting of 51 square inch flat mirror surface positioned over a 24.5...
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION AND 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; USB ports; auxiliary jack; voice-activat...
CUSTOM SPORT EDITION includes (AQC) Appearance Package (UD5) front and rear park assist (TC7) body-colour grille with chrome bars (VB5) body-colour front bumper (VT5) body-colour rear bumper (CGN) spray-on bedliner and (Q7R) 20" (50.8 cm) 6-spoke...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
