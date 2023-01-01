2019 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Bluetooth Connection

SUMMIT WHITE

Driver Restriction Features

SUNROOF POWER

LTZ PLUS PACKAGE includes (JF4) power adjustable pedals (UQA) Bose premium audio system (UVD) heated steering wheel and (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist

ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-DIESEL COMPATIBLE (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm) Includes capped fuel fill (K40) exhaust brake and (K05) engine block heater.

SEATING HEATED AND VENTED PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT BUCKET

JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM

TRANSMISSION ALLISON 1000 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive electronic engine grade braking and tow/haul mode

LTZ PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment

REAR AXLE 3.73 RATIO

LPO BLACK BOWTIE EMBLEMS FRONT AND REAR

DRIVER ALERT PACKAGE includes (UFL) Lane Departure Warning (UEU) Forward Collision Alert Safety Alert Seat and (UD5) Front and Rear Park Assist

LPO ASSIST STEPS - 6" CHROMED RECTANGULAR

TIRES LT265/60R20E ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL

CARGO TIE DOWNS (4) MOVABLE UPPER

Requires Subscription

GVWR 9900 LBS. (4490 KG)

LED LIGHTING CARGO BOX WITH SWITCH ON CENTRE SWITCH BANK

SEATS FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET with (KA1) heated seat cushions and seat backs. Includes 10-way power driver and front passenger seat adjusters including 2-way power lumbar control 2-position driver memory adjustable head restrai...

Z71 PACKAGE OFF-ROAD includes twin tube Rancho brand shocks (JHD) Hill Descent Control (NZZ) underbody shields. Also includes brushed metal Z71 door sill plate unique Z71 gauge cluster unique finish interior trim plates unique lower bumper appea...

MIRRORS CHROME OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE VERTICAL TRAILERING MEMORY-EQUIPPED UPPER GLASS POWER-FOLDING AND MANUAL EXTENDING; includes integrated turn signal indicators consisting of 51 square inch flat mirror surface positioned over a 24.5...

AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION AND 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; USB ports; auxiliary jack; voice-activat...