$40,980+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe
LT
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe
LT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$40,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
117,639KM
VIN 1GNSKBKC3KR156979
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Siren Red
- Interior Colour COCOA/DUNE, LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT SEAT TRIM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6548A
- Mileage 117,639 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Hill start assist
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cargo Net
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Vehicle Start
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo management system
Conversation mirror (Deleted when (UTT) Theft Protection Package is ordered.)
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
4-wheel drive
E85 FlexFuel capable (Included and only available with Fleet or Government order types.)
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Trailer Sway Control
Running Boards/Side Steps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode (STD)
LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
DIFFERENTIAL HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE PERSONAL CELL PHONE CONNECTIVITY TO VEHICLE AUDIO SYSTEM
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
TIRES P265/65R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
SEAT ADJUSTER FRONT PASSENGER 6-WAY POWER
INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ON/OFF
TIRE SPARE P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
RADIO HD
WIPERS FRONT INTERMITTENT RAINSENSE
PEDALS POWER-ADJUSTABLE FOR ACCELERATOR AND BRAKE
ALTERNATOR 150 AMPS
POWER OUTLET 110-VOLT
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Active aero shutters front
Assist handles 1st row passenger and 2nd row outboard seats
Audio system feature Bose premium 9-speaker system with subwoofer in centre console
Climate control tri-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver right-front passenger and rear passengers
Steering power
Suspension front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension rear multi-link with coil springs
Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener programmable
Windshield style acoustic laminated glass
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
Lighting interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature cargo lights door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Tire carrier lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear
Steering column manual tilt and telescopic
Seats second row 60/40 split-folding bench manual
Liftgate power
Battery 720 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating
Cooling auxiliary transmission oil cooler heavy-duty air-to-oil
Cooling external engine oil cooler heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator
Fascia front body-colour
GVWR 7300 lbs. (3311 kg) (Requires 4WD model)
Glass deep tinted
Power outlets 5 auxiliary 12-volt includes outlets in the instrument panel console back of console 1 in 3rd row and 1 in cargo area
Rear axle 3.08 ratio (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package)
Transfer case active single-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary controls does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (Requires 4WD model. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Windows power all express down front express up
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection and delayed locking
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connect...
SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer anywher...
Luggage rack side rails roof-mounted
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as Vehicle Diagnostics Dealer Maintenance Notification and more. (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser...
Steering wheel controls mounted audio and cruise controls Includes Driver Information Centre controls
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc VAC power with Brake Assist
Suspension Package Premium Smooth Ride (Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding and colour keyed driver mirror includes spotter mirror
Driver Information Centre 4.2 Inch diagonal multi-colour
Wheel full-size spare 17 Inch (43.2 cm) steel
Assist steps Black (Deleted when (PDR) LT Signature Package (RVQ) Assist step kit Black LPO or (VXH) Assist step kit Chrome LPO are ordered.)
Fascia rear body-colour ((PCK) Luxury Package includes trailer hitch close out.)
Wheels 18 Inch x 8.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) aluminum with high-polished finish
Audio system feature single-slot CD/MP3 player (Not included when (U42) rear seat entertainment system is ordered.)
Audio system 8 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen with Chevrolet Infotainment AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; and Shop w...
Console floor with storage area cup holders and auxiliary jack
Floor mats colour-keyed carpeted first and second row removable (Deleted when (Z71) Off-Road Package or (WJP) Z71 Midnight Edition are ordered.)
Memory settings recalls presets for driver power seat adjuster and pedals (When (PCK) Luxury Package is ordered also includes memory presets for outside rearview mirrors and power steering column.)
Remote Keyless Entry extended-range (Not included when (PCK) Luxury Package is ordered.)
Seat third row manual 60/40 split-folding bench fold flat (Not included when (PCK) Luxury Package is ordered.)
Seats front bucket with leather-appointed seating heated seat cushions and seat backs 10-way power driver and passenger seat includes 6-way power cushions driver seat 2-position memory 2-way power lumbar control and power recline
Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2 Inch trailering receiver
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
2019 Chevrolet Tahoe