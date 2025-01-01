$31,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 Chevrolet Traverse
Premier
2019 Chevrolet Traverse
Premier
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$31,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,214KM
VIN 1GNEVKKW6KJ250190
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6124A
- Mileage 111,214 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Wireless Charging for devices
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
E10 Fuel capable
Traction Mode Select
Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and trailer hitch
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
USB Ports
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Graphite Metallic
Driver Restriction Features
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
PREMIER PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)
SEATING 7-PASSENGER (2-2-3 SEATING CONFIGURATION)
AXLE 3.49 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
LPO INTEGRATED CARGO LINER
TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
SEATS VENTILATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
DOOR HANDLES CHROME
SEAT ADJUSTER POWER PASSENGER LUMBAR CONTROL
FOG LAMPS FRONT
SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL
SEAT ADJUSTER FRONT PASSENGER 6-WAY POWER
LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER 3RD ROW
LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER FIRST AND SECOND ROW
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
SEATS HEATED REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS
ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS
COOLING SYSTEM HEAVY-DUTY
POWER OUTLET 120-VOLT located on the rear of centre console
SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING
TIRES P255/55R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE includes garage door opener programmable
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
STEERING COLUMN POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
Wipers front intermittent with washers
Active aero shutters upper and lower
Engine control stop-start system
Chassis All-Wheel Drive System
Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Sensor humidity and windshield temperature
Speedometer km/miles km odometer
Sunroof Dual SkyScape 2-panel power with tilt-sliding front and fixed rear with sunscreen
Floor mats colour-keyed all rows
Wheel spare 18 Inch (45.7 cm) steel
Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise
Steering wheel leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Compass display digital
Umbrella holders driver and front passenger doors
Visors driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Cup holders 10 total
Battery heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps
GVWR 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)
Liftgate rear power hands free with emblem projection
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connect...
Audio system feature Bose premium 10-speaker system with subwoofer in centre console
Console front centre with 2 cup holders covered storage bin with storage and removable tray
Windows power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer anywher...
Steering wheel heated includes AUTO heated steering wheel (selectable automatic activation)
Lighting interior with theatre dimming cargo compartment reading lights for front seats second row reading lamps integrated into dome light door-and tailgate activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 17 Inch front and rear
Display 4.2 Inch driver instrument information enhanced multi-colour
Memory Package recalls 2 Inchpresets Inch for power driver seat outside mirrors and power tilt and telescopic steering column
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment System with Navigation and 8 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM with Navigation and 8 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones ...
Headlamps IntelliBeam auto high beam control (Included with (BGP) Driver Confidence II Package.)
Headlamps LED D-optic bi-function projector
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable and auto-dimming manual-folding body-colour with turn signal indicators (Mirrors are Black when (WBL) Redline Edition is ordered.)
Mouldings body-colour with chrome insert (Mouldings are black when (WBL) Redline Edition is ordered.)
Roof rails Chrome Black when (WBL) Redline Edition is ordered.
Wheels 20 Inch (50.8 cm) Argent Metallic machine faced aluminum
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
2022 RAM 1500 SPORT 77,195 KM $48,850 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Terrain SLE 15,247 KM $29,980 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 Express 139,577 KM $19,850 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dean Cooley GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
$31,980
+ taxes & licensing
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2019 Chevrolet Traverse