2019 Chevrolet Traverse

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Automatic Highbeams

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

USB Ports

Hands-Free Liftgate

MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC

Generic Sun/Moonroof

Driver Restriction Features

SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)

TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM

PREMIER PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment

ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)

SEATING 7-PASSENGER (2-2-3 SEATING CONFIGURATION)

AXLE 3.49 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

Requires Subscription

LPO INTEGRATED CARGO LINER

TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

SEATS VENTILATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

DOOR HANDLES CHROME

SEAT ADJUSTER POWER PASSENGER LUMBAR CONTROL

FOG LAMPS FRONT

SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL

LPO BLACKOUT PACKAGE includes (SJ9) Black finish grille LPO (SFZ) front and rear Black bowtie emblems LPO (RXX) Black rear license plate applique LPO and (RIK) Gloss Black emblem kit (Includes (S4X) Black mirror caps LPO.

LPO FRONT AND REAR SPLASH GUARDS PAINTED BODY-COLOUR

SEAT ADJUSTER FRONT PASSENGER 6-WAY POWER

LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER 3RD ROW

LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER FIRST AND SECOND ROW

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER

SEATS HEATED REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS

ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS

COOLING SYSTEM HEAVY-DUTY

POWER OUTLET 120-VOLT located on the rear of centre console

SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING

TIRES P255/55R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE includes garage door opener programmable

TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY

STEERING COLUMN POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC

MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR

Front collision mitigation

Aerial View Display System

Front Collision Warning

Door locks power programmable with lockout protection

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Wiper rear intermittent with washer

Wipers front intermittent with washers

Active aero shutters upper and lower

Engine control stop-start system

Chassis All-Wheel Drive System

Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants

Sensor humidity and windshield temperature

Speedometer km/miles km odometer

Sunroof Dual SkyScape 2-panel power with tilt-sliding front and fixed rear with sunscreen

Floor mats colour-keyed all rows

Wheel spare 18 Inch (45.7 cm) steel

Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise

Steering wheel leather-wrapped 3-spoke

Compass display digital

Umbrella holders driver and front passenger doors

Visors driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered

Cup holders 10 total

Battery heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps

GVWR 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)

Liftgate rear power hands free with emblem projection

Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry

Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connect...

Audio system feature Bose premium 10-speaker system with subwoofer in centre console

Console front centre with 2 cup holders covered storage bin with storage and removable tray

Windows power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down

SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer anywher...

Steering wheel heated includes AUTO heated steering wheel (selectable automatic activation)

Lighting interior with theatre dimming cargo compartment reading lights for front seats second row reading lamps integrated into dome light door-and tailgate activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 17 Inch front and rear

Display 4.2 Inch driver instrument information enhanced multi-colour

Memory Package recalls 2 Inchpresets Inch for power driver seat outside mirrors and power tilt and telescopic steering column

Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment System with Navigation and 8 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones

AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM with Navigation and 8 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones ...

Headlamps IntelliBeam auto high beam control (Included with (BGP) Driver Confidence II Package.)

Headlamps LED D-optic bi-function projector

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable and auto-dimming manual-folding body-colour with turn signal indicators (Mirrors are Black when (WBL) Redline Edition is ordered.)

Mouldings body-colour with chrome insert (Mouldings are black when (WBL) Redline Edition is ordered.)

Roof rails Chrome Black when (WBL) Redline Edition is ordered.