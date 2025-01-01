$27,850+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Traverse
Premier
2019 Chevrolet Traverse
Premier
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
$27,850
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6141A
- Mileage 152,312 KM
Vehicle Description
Chevrolet Infotainment System with Navigation, Blackout Package, Lane Keeping Assist, Heated Front Seat(s), Remote Engine Start, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate. The 2019 Chevrolet Traverse Premier, available at Dean Cooley GM in the heart of Dauphin, is designed to tackle the Parkland area's challenging winter roads with ease, thanks to its robust All Wheel Drive system. The 3.6L V6 engine delivers a powerful performance, smoothly managed by a 9-speed automatic transmission, ensuring you navigate icy terrains confidently. The vehicle's advanced safety features, such as Lane Keeping Assist and Front Collision Mitigation, provide peace of mind as you explore rural landscapes or venture into nearby provincial parks. Inside, the Traverse Premier offers luxurious comfort with its Jet Black perforated leather-appointed seating and heated front seats, perfect for those chilly mornings. Stay connected and entertained with the Chevrolet Infotainment System, featuring an 8 color touch-screen with Bluetooth streaming, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay compatibility. The convenience of a Remote Engine Start and a Power Liftgate makes loading up for your outdoor adventures quick and effortless. Embrace the beauty of the region with the Dual Moonroof, allowing you to enjoy breathtaking views of the Parkland's natural wonders.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dean Cooley GM
Dean Cooley GM
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
+ taxes & licensing>
1-800-442-0402