Chevrolet Infotainment System with Navigation, Blackout Package, Lane Keeping Assist, Heated Front Seat(s), Remote Engine Start, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate. The 2019 Chevrolet Traverse Premier, available at Dean Cooley GM in the heart of Dauphin, is designed to tackle the Parkland areas challenging winter roads with ease, thanks to its robust All Wheel Drive system. The 3.6L V6 engine delivers a powerful performance, smoothly managed by a 9-speed automatic transmission, ensuring you navigate icy terrains confidently. The vehicles advanced safety features, such as Lane Keeping Assist and Front Collision Mitigation, provide peace of mind as you explore rural landscapes or venture into nearby provincial parks. Inside, the Traverse Premier offers luxurious comfort with its Jet Black perforated leather-appointed seating and heated front seats, perfect for those chilly mornings. Stay connected and entertained with the Chevrolet Infotainment System, featuring an 8 color touch-screen with Bluetooth streaming, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay compatibility. The convenience of a Remote Engine Start and a Power Liftgate makes loading up for your outdoor adventures quick and effortless. Embrace the beauty of the region with the Dual Moonroof, allowing you to enjoy breathtaking views of the Parklands natural wonders.

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

152,312 KM

$27,850

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Traverse

Premier

12700326

2019 Chevrolet Traverse

Premier

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
152,312KM
VIN 1GNEVKKWXKJ142803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6141A
  • Mileage 152,312 KM

Vehicle Description

Chevrolet Infotainment System with Navigation, Blackout Package, Lane Keeping Assist, Heated Front Seat(s), Remote Engine Start, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate. The 2019 Chevrolet Traverse Premier, available at Dean Cooley GM in the heart of Dauphin, is designed to tackle the Parkland area's challenging winter roads with ease, thanks to its robust All Wheel Drive system. The 3.6L V6 engine delivers a powerful performance, smoothly managed by a 9-speed automatic transmission, ensuring you navigate icy terrains confidently. The vehicle's advanced safety features, such as Lane Keeping Assist and Front Collision Mitigation, provide peace of mind as you explore rural landscapes or venture into nearby provincial parks. Inside, the Traverse Premier offers luxurious comfort with its Jet Black perforated leather-appointed seating and heated front seats, perfect for those chilly mornings. Stay connected and entertained with the Chevrolet Infotainment System, featuring an 8 color touch-screen with Bluetooth streaming, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay compatibility. The convenience of a Remote Engine Start and a Power Liftgate makes loading up for your outdoor adventures quick and effortless. Embrace the beauty of the region with the Dual Moonroof, allowing you to enjoy breathtaking views of the Parkland's natural wonders.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Wireless Charging for devices

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
E10 Fuel capable
Traction Mode Select
Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and trailer hitch

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
USB Ports
Hands-Free Liftgate
MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
PREMIER PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)
SEATING 7-PASSENGER (2-2-3 SEATING CONFIGURATION)
AXLE 3.49 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
LPO INTEGRATED CARGO LINER
TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
SEATS VENTILATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
DOOR HANDLES CHROME
SEAT ADJUSTER POWER PASSENGER LUMBAR CONTROL
FOG LAMPS FRONT
SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL
LPO BLACKOUT PACKAGE includes (SJ9) Black finish grille LPO (SFZ) front and rear Black bowtie emblems LPO (RXX) Black rear license plate applique LPO and (RIK) Gloss Black emblem kit (Includes (S4X) Black mirror caps LPO.
LPO FRONT AND REAR SPLASH GUARDS PAINTED BODY-COLOUR
SEAT ADJUSTER FRONT PASSENGER 6-WAY POWER
LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER 3RD ROW
LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER FIRST AND SECOND ROW
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
SEATS HEATED REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS
ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS
COOLING SYSTEM HEAVY-DUTY
POWER OUTLET 120-VOLT located on the rear of centre console
SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING
TIRES P255/55R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE includes garage door opener programmable
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
STEERING COLUMN POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
Wipers front intermittent with washers
Active aero shutters upper and lower
Engine control stop-start system
Chassis All-Wheel Drive System
Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Sensor humidity and windshield temperature
Speedometer km/miles km odometer
Sunroof Dual SkyScape 2-panel power with tilt-sliding front and fixed rear with sunscreen
Floor mats colour-keyed all rows
Wheel spare 18 Inch (45.7 cm) steel
Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise
Steering wheel leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Compass display digital
Umbrella holders driver and front passenger doors
Visors driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Cup holders 10 total
Battery heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps
GVWR 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)
Liftgate rear power hands free with emblem projection
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connect...
Audio system feature Bose premium 10-speaker system with subwoofer in centre console
Console front centre with 2 cup holders covered storage bin with storage and removable tray
Windows power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer anywher...
Steering wheel heated includes AUTO heated steering wheel (selectable automatic activation)
Lighting interior with theatre dimming cargo compartment reading lights for front seats second row reading lamps integrated into dome light door-and tailgate activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 17 Inch front and rear
Display 4.2 Inch driver instrument information enhanced multi-colour
Memory Package recalls 2 Inchpresets Inch for power driver seat outside mirrors and power tilt and telescopic steering column
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment System with Navigation and 8 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM with Navigation and 8 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones ...
Headlamps IntelliBeam auto high beam control (Included with (BGP) Driver Confidence II Package.)
Headlamps LED D-optic bi-function projector
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable and auto-dimming manual-folding body-colour with turn signal indicators (Mirrors are Black when (WBL) Redline Edition is ordered.)
Mouldings body-colour with chrome insert (Mouldings are black when (WBL) Redline Edition is ordered.)
Roof rails Chrome Black when (WBL) Redline Edition is ordered.
Wheels 20 Inch (50.8 cm) Argent Metallic machine faced aluminum

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

204-638-4026
$27,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2019 Chevrolet Traverse