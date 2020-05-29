2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

3rd Row Seat

Rear Bucket Seats

Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Luggage Rack

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain Front Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control

Rear A/C

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Knee Air Bag

TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

Granite Crystal Metallic

ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)

COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: Tire Carrier Winch

BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS

DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth Streaming Audio Remote USB Port Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth

QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L CREW PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Heated Seats 40GB...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.