$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

$26,000

+ taxes & licensing

  • 37,329KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5081967
  • Stock #: U4533
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG1KR582727
Exterior Colour
Granite Crystal Metallic
Interior Colour
Black/Light Greystone
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

2WD Minivans, Crew Plus 2WD, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • Rear A/C
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Knee Air Bag
  • TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • Granite Crystal Metallic
  • ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
  • COMPACT SPARE TIRE -inc: Tire Carrier Winch
  • BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
  • DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth Streaming Audio Remote USB Port Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth
  QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29L CREW PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SiriusXM Satellite Radio Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Heated Seats 40GB...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

