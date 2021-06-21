Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

39,089 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

39,089KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Light Greystone
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 39,089 KM

Vehicle Description

Minivans 2WD, Canada Value Package 2WD, 6-Speed Multi-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Wheel Covers
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
WHEELS: 17" X 6.5" STEEL (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29G SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars 3rd-Row Stow 'N Go Seats Deep-Tint Sunscreen Glass Body-Colour Door Handles SXT Badge 2nd Row Stow'N Go Bucket Seats ...

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

