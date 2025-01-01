$45,850+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5547AA
- Mileage 81,747 KM
Vehicle Description
5.0L V8, Roush Performance Supercharger, RTR (Ready to Rock) Grille, Fneder Flares, Rims, & Badging, Tonneau Cover, Leather Conquer the Canadian Terrain with the 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat: Power Precision and Comfort for the Adventurous Spirit Experience the perfect blend of power and sophistication with this 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat. Designed for those who demand more from their truck this used model boasts a robust 5.0L V8 engine delivering impressive performance with auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability. Whether you're towing heavy loads or navigating snowy trails the selectable drive modes---normal tow-haul snow-wet EcoSelect and sport---ensure you're always in control. The Abyss Grey exterior exudes a rugged elegance while the Crew Cab design offers ample space for passengers and cargo alike. Inside the black interior provides a sleek modern aesthetic ensuring every journey is as comfortable as it is capable. The 5.5' box size and 3.31 axle ratio enhance the truck's versatility making it an ideal companion for work or play. With an electronic 10-speed automatic transmission this F-150 Lariat is engineered for smooth responsive driving. Its GVWR of 3175 kg (7000 lb) and Payload Package make it a powerhouse on the road. Embrace the spirit of adventure with a truck that's ready to tackle the Canadian landscape with confidence and style. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires -- all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693.
Vehicle Features
