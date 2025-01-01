Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

MP3 Capability

Automatic Highbeams

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Driver Restriction Features

TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport (STD)

Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler

GVWR: 2 993 KG (6 600 LB) PAYLOAD PACKAGE

TIRES: P275/65R18 OWL A/S

Radio: AM/FM SiriusXM Satellite -inc: clock and 7 speakers

ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio

Requires Subscription

Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage

Front collision mitigation

Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Convex Spotter Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Wheels: 18 Inch Machined-Aluminum -inc: flash grey painted pockets

4.2 Inch LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster -inc: Driver configurable

Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets

Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Inclinometer Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer

Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Cabback Insulator Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: heated and ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar driver's side memory and flow through console and floor shifter

Radio w/Seek-Scan Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Radio Data System and SYNC 3 External Memory Control

SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink 8 Inch LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities compass and clock display Apple CarPlay Android Auto and media ...