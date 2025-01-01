Menu
5.0L V8, Roush Performance Supercharger, RTR (Ready to Rock) Grille, Fneder Flares, Rims, & Badging, Tonneau Cover, Leather Conquer the Canadian Terrain with the 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat: Power Precision and Comfort for the Adventurous Spirit Experience the perfect blend of power and sophistication with this 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat. Designed for those who demand more from their truck this used model boasts a robust 5.0L V8 engine delivering impressive performance with auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability. Whether youre towing heavy loads or navigating snowy trails the selectable drive modes---normal tow-haul snow-wet EcoSelect and sport---ensure youre always in control. The Abyss Grey exterior exudes a rugged elegance while the Crew Cab design offers ample space for passengers and cargo alike. Inside the black interior provides a sleek modern aesthetic ensuring every journey is as comfortable as it is capable. The 5.5 box size and 3.31 axle ratio enhance the trucks versatility making it an ideal companion for work or play. With an electronic 10-speed automatic transmission this F-150 Lariat is engineered for smooth responsive driving. Its GVWR of 3175 kg (7000 lb) and Payload Package make it a powerhouse on the road. Embrace the spirit of adventure with a truck thats ready to tackle the Canadian landscape with confidence and style. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires -- all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693.

2019 Ford F-150

81,747 KM

$45,850

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150

Lariat

12173998

2019 Ford F-150

Lariat

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$45,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,747KM
VIN 1FTEW1E52KFD20368

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5547AA
  • Mileage 81,747 KM

Vehicle Description

5.0L V8, Roush Performance Supercharger, RTR (Ready to Rock) Grille, Fneder Flares, Rims, & Badging, Tonneau Cover, Leather Conquer the Canadian Terrain with the 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat: Power Precision and Comfort for the Adventurous Spirit Experience the perfect blend of power and sophistication with this 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat. Designed for those who demand more from their truck this used model boasts a robust 5.0L V8 engine delivering impressive performance with auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability. Whether you're towing heavy loads or navigating snowy trails the selectable drive modes---normal tow-haul snow-wet EcoSelect and sport---ensure you're always in control. The Abyss Grey exterior exudes a rugged elegance while the Crew Cab design offers ample space for passengers and cargo alike. Inside the black interior provides a sleek modern aesthetic ensuring every journey is as comfortable as it is capable. The 5.5' box size and 3.31 axle ratio enhance the truck's versatility making it an ideal companion for work or play. With an electronic 10-speed automatic transmission this F-150 Lariat is engineered for smooth responsive driving. Its GVWR of 3175 kg (7000 lb) and Payload Package make it a powerhouse on the road. Embrace the spirit of adventure with a truck that's ready to tackle the Canadian landscape with confidence and style. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires -- all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
PERIMETER ALARM
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
WiFi Hotspot
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
KEYPAD
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Pedals
Remote Releases -Inc: Keyfob Cargo Access
Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
3.55 Axle Ratio
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
Front HD Anti-Roll Bar
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
766.6 Kgs Maximum Payload

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Side Windows Trim
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Fixed antenna

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: selectable drive modes: normal/tow-haul/snow-wet/EcoSelect/sport (STD)
Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
GVWR: 2 993 KG (6 600 LB) PAYLOAD PACKAGE
TIRES: P275/65R18 OWL A/S
Radio: AM/FM SiriusXM Satellite -inc: clock and 7 speakers
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package 3.31 Axle Ratio
Requires Subscription
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Front collision mitigation
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming Convex Spotter Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 18 Inch Machined-Aluminum -inc: flash grey painted pockets
4.2 Inch LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster -inc: Driver configurable
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 120V AC Power Outlets
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Inclinometer Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Cabback Insulator Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats -inc: heated and ventilated 10-way power driver and passenger w/power lumbar driver's side memory and flow through console and floor shifter
Radio w/Seek-Scan Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Radio Data System and SYNC 3 External Memory Control
SYNC 3 -inc: Enhanced Voice Recognition Communications and Entertainment System w/911 Assist and AppLink 8 Inch LCD touchscreen in centre stack w/swiping and pinch-to-zoom capabilities compass and clock display Apple CarPlay Android Auto and media ...
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: towing capability up to 7 000.lbs smart trailer tow connector and 4-pin/7-pin wiring harness

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

204-638-4026
$45,850

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2019 Ford F-150