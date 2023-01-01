Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

73,009 KM

Details Description Features

$53,480

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$53,480

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Contact Seller

$53,480

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
73,009KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10612890
  • Stock #: D4944A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 73,009 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 147" SLT, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dean Cooley GM

2017 Nissan Rogue SV
 113,788 KM
$24,480 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 PLAT...
 87,952 KM
$53,480 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 Lariat
 85,889 KM
$51,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dean Cooley GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

Call Dealer

1-800-442-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-442-0402

Alternate Numbers
204-638-4026
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory