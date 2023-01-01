$52,980+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
77,807KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour smokey quartz metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 77,807 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 147" SLT, 8-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
SLT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
GVWR 7100 LBS. (3221 KG) (STD)
SLT PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (IOT) 8" diagonal Premium GMC Infotainment with navigation (UQA) Bose Premium Audio System and (K4C) Wireless Charging
SMOKEY QUARTZ METALLIC
TIRES 275/60R20SL ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL (Includes (QAQ) spare tire.)
SLT PREMIUM PACKAGE includes (PCY) SLT Convenience Package and (NZM) 20" Polished aluminum wheels; Crew Cab models also include (BVT) Chrome assist steps Double Cab models also include (VXH) 6" rectangular chromed tubular assist steps LPO.
Requires Subscription
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...
AUDIO SYSTEM PREMIUM GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION and 8" diagonal colour touch-screen includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for...
