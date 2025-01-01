2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Turbocharged

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Bluetooth Connection

Driver Restriction Features

TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)

JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM

SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO

SMOKEY QUARTZ METALLIC

CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED

Requires Subscription

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

TAILGATE STANDARD

AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE MANUAL SEMI-AUTOMATIC

SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH WITH COVERED ARMREST STORAGE

MIRROR CAPS CHROME

DOOR LOCKS POWER

MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE

AIR VENTS REAR

Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system

Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Bumper front chrome lower

Bumper rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps

CornerStep rear bumper

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion

Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door

Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top

Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Exhaust single outlet

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display

Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted

Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual

Mirror inside rearview manual tilt

Seat adjuster driver 4-way manual

Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner

Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with wheel locking security feature

Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Mouldings window surround Chrome

Tires 255/70R17 all-season blackwall

Headlamps LED reflector with incandescent turn signals and LED signature Daytime Running Lamps

Window power front passenger express down

Compass located in instrument cluster

Windows power front drivers express up/down

Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

Windows power rear express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.)

Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel.

Taillamps LED tail and stop light with incandescent reverse light

Floor mats rubberized-vinyl front (Deleted when (RIA) All-weather floor liner LPO is ordered.)

Floor mats rubberized-vinyl rear (Deleted when (RIA) All-weather floor liner LPO is ordered.)

GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and c...

Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine and (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

GVWR 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)

Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)

Transfer case single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)

Tire spare 255/70R17 all-season blackwall (Included with (QBN) 255/70R17 all-season blackwall tires.)

USB ports 2 (first row) located on instrument panel (Not available with (PDQ) Preferred Package.)

Alternator 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)

Recovery hooks front frame-mounted Black (Included with 4WD models. Included and only available on 2WD models with (PQB) Driver Alert Package I.)

Wheel 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare

Wheels 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) 6-spoke Bright Silver painted aluminum

Driver Information Centre 4.2 Inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization

Tailgate gate function manual with lift assist

Audio system GMC Infotainment System with 8 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for c...

Grille Chrome surround with high gloss Black mesh and Chrome inserts