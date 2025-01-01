$33,450+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
2019 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$33,450
+ taxes & licensing
Used
139,757KM
VIN 1GTU9BEDXKZ354153
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour smokey quartz metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6219A
- Mileage 139,757 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
4-wheel drive
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Pickup bed
Brake lining wear indicator
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
SMOKEY QUARTZ METALLIC
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED
Requires Subscription
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
TAILGATE STANDARD
AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE MANUAL SEMI-AUTOMATIC
SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH WITH COVERED ARMREST STORAGE
MIRROR CAPS CHROME
DOOR LOCKS POWER
MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE
AIR VENTS REAR
Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Bumper front chrome lower
Bumper rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
CornerStep rear bumper
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Exhaust single outlet
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual
Mirror inside rearview manual tilt
Seat adjuster driver 4-way manual
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with wheel locking security feature
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Mouldings window surround Chrome
Tires 255/70R17 all-season blackwall
Headlamps LED reflector with incandescent turn signals and LED signature Daytime Running Lamps
Window power front passenger express down
Compass located in instrument cluster
Windows power front drivers express up/down
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Windows power rear express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.)
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel.
Taillamps LED tail and stop light with incandescent reverse light
Floor mats rubberized-vinyl front (Deleted when (RIA) All-weather floor liner LPO is ordered.)
Floor mats rubberized-vinyl rear (Deleted when (RIA) All-weather floor liner LPO is ordered.)
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connectivity vary by model and c...
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine and (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
GVWR 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Transfer case single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Tire spare 255/70R17 all-season blackwall (Included with (QBN) 255/70R17 all-season blackwall tires.)
USB ports 2 (first row) located on instrument panel (Not available with (PDQ) Preferred Package.)
Alternator 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Recovery hooks front frame-mounted Black (Included with 4WD models. Included and only available on 2WD models with (PQB) Driver Alert Package I.)
Wheel 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare
Wheels 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) 6-spoke Bright Silver painted aluminum
Driver Information Centre 4.2 Inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Tailgate gate function manual with lift assist
Audio system GMC Infotainment System with 8 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for c...
Grille Chrome surround with high gloss Black mesh and Chrome inserts
AUDIO SYSTEM PREMIUM GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM with 8 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
2019 GMC Sierra 1500