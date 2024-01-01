$21,980+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5603A
- Mileage 105,292 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate your driving experience with the 2019 GMC Terrain SLE a sophisticated blend of power style and advanced technology. Perfect for the discerning driver this SUV boasts a 2.0L Turbo engine delivering an impressive 252 horsepower ensuring a dynamic and responsive drive. The 9-speed automatic transmission offers seamless gear shifts enhancing both performance and fuel efficiency. The Graphite Gray Metallic exterior accentuated by the striking Black Edition package exudes a commanding presence. With 19'' gloss black aluminum wheels and darkened front grille this Terrain is designed to turn heads. The black roof side rails and exterior accents add a touch of elegance while the black GMC centre caps and badging complete the look. Inside the Terrain offers a refined Black interior providing a comfortable and stylish environment. The GMC Pro Grade Package elevates your journey with an advanced infotainment system and driver alert features ensuring connectivity and safety on every drive. The power sunroof invites natural light into the cabin enhancing the driving experience. With its AWD capability the 2019 GMC Terrain SLE is ready for any road condition making it the ideal choice for those who seek adventure without compromising on luxury and performance. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
Dean Cooley GM
