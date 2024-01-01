Menu
105,292 KM

SLE

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
105,292KM
VIN 3GKALTEX6KL154063

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5603A
  • Mileage 105,292 KM

Elevate your driving experience with the 2019 GMC Terrain SLE a sophisticated blend of power style and advanced technology. Perfect for the discerning driver this SUV boasts a 2.0L Turbo engine delivering an impressive 252 horsepower ensuring a dynamic and responsive drive. The 9-speed automatic transmission offers seamless gear shifts enhancing both performance and fuel efficiency. The Graphite Gray Metallic exterior accentuated by the striking Black Edition package exudes a commanding presence. With 19'' gloss black aluminum wheels and darkened front grille this Terrain is designed to turn heads. The black roof side rails and exterior accents add a touch of elegance while the black GMC centre caps and badging complete the look. Inside the Terrain offers a refined Black interior providing a comfortable and stylish environment. The GMC Pro Grade Package elevates your journey with an advanced infotainment system and driver alert features ensuring connectivity and safety on every drive. The power sunroof invites natural light into the cabin enhancing the driving experience. With its AWD capability the 2019 GMC Terrain SLE is ready for any road condition making it the ideal choice for those who seek adventure without compromising on luxury and performance. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Rear seat reminder
Remote panic alarm

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Mechanical jack with tools
Capless Fuel Fill
Driver Shift Controls

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Active aero shutters

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm)
SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
LIFTGATE REAR POWER PROGRAMMABLE
GRAPHITE GRAY METALLIC
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE PERSONAL CELL PHONE CONNECTIVITY TO VEHICLE AUDIO SYSTEM
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
GLASS DEEP-TINTED REAR
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN
SENSOR CABIN HUMIDITY
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Headlamps automatic delay
Map pocket driver seatback
Map pocket front passenger seatback
Sunglass storage overhead
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Liftgate rear manual
Keyless Start push-button
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Fuel gasoline E15
Emissions Federal requirements
Brake electronic parking
Assist handle driver
Assist handle front passenger
Assist handles rear outboard
Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front
Seat driver 8-way power with 2-way power lumbar
Seat power driver lumbar control
Windows power with rear Express-Down
Tail lamps LED signature
Windows power with front passenger Express-Down
Antenna roof-mounted shark fin
Steering wheel leather-wrapped 4-spoke
Seat rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
Electronic Precision Shift button and trigger based transmission interface
Suspension rear 4-link non-isolated
Engine control stop-start system
Brake lining high-performance Duralife
Active Noise Cancellation noise control system
Air vents 2nd row
Seatback passenger side flat-folding
Seating 5-passenger
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding
Trim Black lower body
Seat front passenger 4-way manual fore/aft up/down with recline
USB charging-only ports 2 located on the rear of the centre console
Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre
Seat release levers 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Axle 3.47 final drive ratio (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)
Chassis All-Wheel Drive System (All-wheel drive models only.)
Exhaust single outlet (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)
Headlamps high intensity discharge with C-shaped lighting
SiriusXM delete
Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface
Seat trim Premium Cloth
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
Tire spare T135/70R16 blackwall (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)
Tires P225/65R17 all-season blackwall (AWD models only.)
Driver Information Centre monitors 26 various systems including Vehicle Information Menu (oil life tire pressure standard/metric units) and Trip Information Menu (trip 1 trip 2 fuel range average fuel economy instant fuel economy average vehicl...
USB data ports 2 one type-A and one type-C includes auxiliary input jack located in front centre storage bin
Luggage rack side rails roof-mounted (Black painted side rails. When (WJP) Black Edition is ordered side rails will be dark finish.)
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connectivity ...
Trailering provisions 1 500 lbs. (680 kg)
Audio system 7 Inch diagonal GMC Infotainment System includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones
Display 4.2 Inch multi-colour driver information screen (When (Y29) Infotainment Package I is ordered includes enhanced capability with audio phone and navigation.)
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)
Wheels 17 Inch x 7 Inch (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Silver painted aluminum (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)
BLACK EDITION includes (PJM) 19 Inch gloss black aluminum wheels (V22) darkened front grille (V2P) black roof side rails (VWD) black GMC centre caps with black GMC lettering LPO black exterior accents black mirror caps and black exterior badging
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 11.8 Inch front and 11.3 Inch rear (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)

