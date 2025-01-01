$17,850+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
$17,850
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T25101AA
- Mileage 168,328 KM
Vehicle Description
Infotainment Package I, Black Edition, Engine Block Heater, Trailer Equipment, All Wheel Drive, Heated Front Seats, Remote Engine Start. This 2019 GMC Terrain SLE is engineered for the Parkland area, offering remarkable performance and comfort. With its robust turbocharged 2.0L engine, the Terrain provides both power and efficiency, perfect for navigating winter roads. The smooth 9-speed automatic transmission ensures seamless gear shifts for a refined driving experience. The All Wheel Drive system enhances traction on icy surfaces, providing peace of mind during harsh winter months. The included Engine Block Heater is essential for those cold starts, making this vehicle well-suited for the local climate. Every journey becomes an adventure with the Terrain's advanced features, allowing you to explore the stunning provincial parks nearby. The Infotainment Package I, with its 8 diagonal multi-touch display and integrated navigation, keeps you connected and on track, while the HD rear vision camera aids in safe maneuvering. The Black Edition adds a touch of style with its 19 gloss black wheels and sleek exterior accents. Enjoy added convenience with the Remote Engine Start, ensuring a warm, comfortable cabin before you even step outside. Whether you're commuting through Dauphin or heading off the beaten path, the GMC Terrain is equipped to handle it all.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Comfort
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
