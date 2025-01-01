Menu
Infotainment Package I, Black Edition, Engine Block Heater, Trailer Equipment, All Wheel Drive, Heated Front Seats, Remote Engine Start. This 2019 GMC Terrain SLE is engineered for the Parkland area, offering remarkable performance and comfort. With its robust turbocharged 2.0L engine, the Terrain provides both power and efficiency, perfect for navigating winter roads. The smooth 9-speed automatic transmission ensures seamless gear shifts for a refined driving experience. The All Wheel Drive system enhances traction on icy surfaces, providing peace of mind during harsh winter months. The included Engine Block Heater is essential for those cold starts, making this vehicle well-suited for the local climate. Every journey becomes an adventure with the Terrains advanced features, allowing you to explore the stunning provincial parks nearby. The Infotainment Package I, with its 8 diagonal multi-touch display and integrated navigation, keeps you connected and on track, while the HD rear vision camera aids in safe maneuvering. The Black Edition adds a touch of style with its 19 gloss black wheels and sleek exterior accents. Enjoy added convenience with the Remote Engine Start, ensuring a warm, comfortable cabin before you even step outside. Whether youre commuting through Dauphin or heading off the beaten path, the GMC Terrain is equipped to handle it all.

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Description

Infotainment Package I, Black Edition, Engine Block Heater, Trailer Equipment, All Wheel Drive, Heated Front Seats, Remote Engine Start. This 2019 GMC Terrain SLE is engineered for the Parkland area, offering remarkable performance and comfort. With its robust turbocharged 2.0L engine, the Terrain provides both power and efficiency, perfect for navigating winter roads. The smooth 9-speed automatic transmission ensures seamless gear shifts for a refined driving experience. The All Wheel Drive system enhances traction on icy surfaces, providing peace of mind during harsh winter months. The included Engine Block Heater is essential for those cold starts, making this vehicle well-suited for the local climate. Every journey becomes an adventure with the Terrain's advanced features, allowing you to explore the stunning provincial parks nearby. The Infotainment Package I, with its 8 diagonal multi-touch display and integrated navigation, keeps you connected and on track, while the HD rear vision camera aids in safe maneuvering. The Black Edition adds a touch of style with its 19 gloss black wheels and sleek exterior accents. Enjoy added convenience with the Remote Engine Start, ensuring a warm, comfortable cabin before you even step outside. Whether you're commuting through Dauphin or heading off the beaten path, the GMC Terrain is equipped to handle it all.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear seat reminder

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Capless Fuel Fill
Driver Shift Controls

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Mechanical jack with tools
Active aero shutters

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
SUMMIT WHITE
Driver Restriction Features
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm)
SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE PERSONAL CELL PHONE CONNECTIVITY TO VEHICLE AUDIO SYSTEM
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
GLASS DEEP-TINTED REAR
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN
SENSOR CABIN HUMIDITY
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Headlamps automatic delay
Map pocket driver seatback
Map pocket front passenger seatback
Sunglass storage overhead
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Liftgate rear manual
Keyless Start push-button
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Fuel gasoline E15
Emissions Federal requirements
Brake electronic parking
Assist handle driver
Assist handle front passenger
Assist handles rear outboard
Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front
Seat driver 8-way power with 2-way power lumbar
Seat power driver lumbar control
Windows power with rear Express-Down
Tail lamps LED signature
Windows power with front passenger Express-Down
Antenna roof-mounted shark fin
Steering wheel leather-wrapped 4-spoke
Seat rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
Electronic Precision Shift button and trigger based transmission interface
Suspension rear 4-link non-isolated
Engine control stop-start system
Brake lining high-performance Duralife
Active Noise Cancellation noise control system
Air vents 2nd row
Seatback passenger side flat-folding
Seating 5-passenger
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding
Trim Black lower body
Seat front passenger 4-way manual fore/aft up/down with recline
USB charging-only ports 2 located on the rear of the centre console
Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre
Seat release levers 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Axle 3.47 final drive ratio (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)
Chassis All-Wheel Drive System (All-wheel drive models only.)
Exhaust single outlet (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)
Headlamps high intensity discharge with C-shaped lighting
SiriusXM delete
Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
Tire spare T135/70R16 blackwall (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)
Tires P225/65R17 all-season blackwall (AWD models only.)
Driver Information Centre monitors 26 various systems including Vehicle Information Menu (oil life tire pressure standard/metric units) and Trip Information Menu (trip 1 trip 2 fuel range average fuel economy instant fuel economy average vehicl...
USB data ports 2 one type-A and one type-C includes auxiliary input jack located in front centre storage bin
Luggage rack side rails roof-mounted (Black painted side rails. When (WJP) Black Edition is ordered side rails will be dark finish.)
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connectivity ...
Trailering provisions 1 500 lbs. (680 kg)
Audio system 7 Inch diagonal GMC Infotainment System includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones
Display 4.2 Inch multi-colour driver information screen (When (Y29) Infotainment Package I is ordered includes enhanced capability with audio phone and navigation.)
TRAILERING EQUIPMENT 3 500 LBS. (1 588 KG) includes factory installed Class III 2 Inch receiver hitch increased cooling capacity and 7-wire connection
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)
Wheels 17 Inch x 7 Inch (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Silver painted aluminum (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)
BLACK EDITION includes (PJM) 19 Inch gloss black aluminum wheels (V22) darkened front grille (V2P) black roof side rails (VWD) black GMC centre caps with black GMC lettering LPO black exterior accents black mirror caps and black exterior badging
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 11.8 Inch front and 11.3 Inch rear (Standard with (LYX) 1.5L Turbo 4-cylinder engine only.)
INFOTAINMENT PACKAGE I includes (IOU) 8 Inch diagonal GMC Infotainment System with navigation multi-touch display and AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo (U2K) SiriusXM Satellite Radio for 3 months 4.2 Inch enhanced display with audio phone and navigation capab...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 GMC Terrain