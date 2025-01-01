$24,980+ taxes & licensing
2019 GMC Terrain
Denali
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
$24,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SMOKEY QUARTZ M
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6216AA
- Mileage 112,880 KM
Vehicle Description
All Wheel Drive, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Front Seats, Navigation System, Remote Engine Start, Hands-Free Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel. Designed for the varied and often challenging conditions of the Parkland area, the 2019 GMC Terrain Denali is a versatile sport utility vehicle that effortlessly blends luxury and capability. With its robust All Wheel Drive, this vehicle is well-equipped to tackle snowy roads with confidence, ensuring you and your family can safely navigate even the harshest winter days. The Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheel offer a cozy refuge from the cold, enhancing comfort during those chilly morning commutes or weekend getaways to the nearby provincial parks. Inside, the Terrain Denali is a sanctuary of modern convenience, featuring a cutting-edge Navigation System that keeps you on track whether you're exploring new trails or heading to Dean Cooley GM in Dauphin for a service visit. The Hands-Free Liftgate and Remote Engine Start add a level of convenience, allowing you to load your gear with ease and warm up the vehicle before you step inside. Experience the perfect balance of rugged sophistication and practical luxury with this exceptional SUV.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Exterior
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Dean Cooley GM
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
