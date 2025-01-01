Menu
Account
Sign In
All Wheel Drive, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Front Seats, Navigation System, Remote Engine Start, Hands-Free Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel. Designed for the varied and often challenging conditions of the Parkland area, the 2019 GMC Terrain Denali is a versatile sport utility vehicle that effortlessly blends luxury and capability. With its robust All Wheel Drive, this vehicle is well-equipped to tackle snowy roads with confidence, ensuring you and your family can safely navigate even the harshest winter days. The Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheel offer a cozy refuge from the cold, enhancing comfort during those chilly morning commutes or weekend getaways to the nearby provincial parks. Inside, the Terrain Denali is a sanctuary of modern convenience, featuring a cutting-edge Navigation System that keeps you on track whether youre exploring new trails or heading to Dean Cooley GM in Dauphin for a service visit. The Hands-Free Liftgate and Remote Engine Start add a level of convenience, allowing you to load your gear with ease and warm up the vehicle before you step inside. Experience the perfect balance of rugged sophistication and practical luxury with this exceptional SUV.

2019 GMC Terrain

112,880 KM

Details Description Features

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 GMC Terrain

Denali

Watch This Vehicle
12700323

2019 GMC Terrain

Denali

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

  1. 12700323
  2. 12700323
  3. 12700323
  4. 12700323
  5. 12700323
  6. 12700323
  7. 12700323
  8. 12700323
  9. 12700323
  10. 12700323
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
112,880KM
VIN 3GKALXEX0KL225989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SMOKEY QUARTZ M
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6216AA
  • Mileage 112,880 KM

Vehicle Description

All Wheel Drive, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Front Seats, Navigation System, Remote Engine Start, Hands-Free Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel. Designed for the varied and often challenging conditions of the Parkland area, the 2019 GMC Terrain Denali is a versatile sport utility vehicle that effortlessly blends luxury and capability. With its robust All Wheel Drive, this vehicle is well-equipped to tackle snowy roads with confidence, ensuring you and your family can safely navigate even the harshest winter days. The Heated Front Seats and Steering Wheel offer a cozy refuge from the cold, enhancing comfort during those chilly morning commutes or weekend getaways to the nearby provincial parks. Inside, the Terrain Denali is a sanctuary of modern convenience, featuring a cutting-edge Navigation System that keeps you on track whether you're exploring new trails or heading to Dean Cooley GM in Dauphin for a service visit. The Hands-Free Liftgate and Remote Engine Start add a level of convenience, allowing you to load your gear with ease and warm up the vehicle before you step inside. Experience the perfect balance of rugged sophistication and practical luxury with this exceptional SUV.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Rear seat reminder
Remote panic alarm
Wireless Charging for devices located in front of centre console storage bin

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bose Sound System premium 7-speaker system with amplifier in centre console
SD Card Reader located within front centre storage bin

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Mechanical jack with tools
Capless Fuel Fill
Driver Shift Controls
Trailer hitch close-out cover

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Active aero shutters

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD)
AXLE 3.17 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC 9T50 ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
TIRES P235/50R19 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE PERSONAL CELL PHONE CONNECTIVITY TO VEHICLE AUDIO SYSTEM
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
FOG LAMPS FRONT HALOGEN
SEATS HEATED REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
GLASS DEEP-TINTED REAR
USB DATA PORTS 2 TYPE-A LOCATED WITHIN THE CENTRE CONSOLE
POWER OUTLET 110-VOLT LOCATED ON THE REAR OF CENTRE CONSOLE
TIRE SPARE T125/70R17 BLACKWALL
EXHAUST DUAL WITH BRIGHT TIPS
RADIO HD
MIRROR CAPS CHROME
LIFTGATE REAR POWER PROGRAMMABLE HANDS FREE
SEAT VENTILATED DRIVER
WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN
SEAT VENTILATED FRONT PASSENGER
SENSOR CABIN HUMIDITY
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Headlamps automatic delay
Map pocket driver seatback
Map pocket front passenger seatback
Sunglass storage overhead
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Keyless Start push-button
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Fuel gasoline E15
Emissions Federal requirements
Brake electronic parking
Assist handle driver
Assist handle front passenger
Assist handles rear outboard
Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front
Seat driver 8-way power with 2-way power lumbar
Seat power driver lumbar control
Seat front passenger 6-way power with 2-way power lumbar
Seat front passenger power lumbar
Windows power with rear Express-Down
Tail lamps LED signature
Windows power with front passenger Express-Down
Headlamps LED with C-shaped lighting
Antenna roof-mounted shark fin
Door handles body-colour with chrome surround
Steering wheel leather-wrapped 4-spoke
Seat rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
Electronic Precision Shift button and trigger based transmission interface
Suspension rear 4-link non-isolated
Suspension Enhanced Ride
Engine control stop-start system
Brake lining high-performance Duralife
Trim body-colour lower body
Lighting interior with accent lighting under door armrest floor console and instrument panel
Active Noise Cancellation noise control system
Air vents 2nd row
Seatback passenger side flat-folding
Seating 5-passenger
USB charging-only ports 2 located on the rear of the centre console
Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre
Seat release levers 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Chassis All-Wheel Drive System (All-wheel drive models only.)
Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
Seat trim perforated leather-appointed
Driver Information Centre monitors 26 various systems including Vehicle Information Menu (oil life tire pressure standard/metric units) and Trip Information Menu (trip 1 trip 2 fuel range average fuel economy instant fuel economy average vehicl...
GMC 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability details and system limitations. Services and connectivity ...
Trailering provisions 1 500 lbs. (680 kg)
SiriusXM Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial subscription with over 120 channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Free listening on the app and online is included so you'll hear the best SiriusXM has to offer anywher...
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding LED turn signal indicators and auto-dimming
Wheel spare 17 Inch (43.2 cm) steel
Audio system 8 Inch diagonal GMC Infotainment System with Navigation includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones advanced vo...
Sill plates front Denali-specific
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 12.6 Inch front and 11.3 Inch rear
Display 4.2 Inch multi-colour driver information screen (Includes enhanced capability with audio phone and navigation.)
Luggage rack side rails roof-mounted (Bright side rails.)
Wheels 19 Inch x 7.5 (48.3 cm x 19.1 cm) bright machined aluminum with Premium Grey painted accents
GMC Connected Navigation (Limited Trial) Relevant navigation features are now connected to the cloud to provide real time information such as up to date POI's traffic updates fuel prices parking information route calculations and more

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dean Cooley GM

Used 2018 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN for sale in Dauphin, MB
2018 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN 113,201 KM $26,980 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Terrain AT4 for sale in Dauphin, MB
2022 GMC Terrain AT4 71,842 KM $31,980 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Blazer RS for sale in Dauphin, MB
2021 Chevrolet Blazer RS 104,633 KM $32,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dean Cooley GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

Call Dealer

1-800-442-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-442-0402

Alternate Numbers
204-638-4026
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$24,980

+ taxes & licensing>

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2019 GMC Terrain