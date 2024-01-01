Menu
Small SUV 4WD, Altitude 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198

2019 Jeep Cherokee

100,040 KM

$26,980

+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee

Altitude

2019 Jeep Cherokee

Altitude

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

$26,980

+ taxes & licensing

100,040KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 100,040 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Altitude 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS W/ACCENT INSERT
ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Bright Dual Exhaust Tips Engine Oil Cooler
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel All-Weather Floor Mats Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26N ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic Altitude Package Gloss Black Exterior Accents Black Day Light Opening Mouldings Piano Black Interior Accents Gloss Black Grille Surrounds ...

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

$26,980

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2019 Jeep Cherokee