2020 Buick Enclave

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

MP3 Capability

Automatic Highbeams

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Bluetooth Connection

Hands-Free Liftgate

Seat-Massage

SEATS FRONT BUCKETS (STD)

TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [359 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)

PREMIUM PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

AXLE 3.49 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

Requires Subscription

TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

SEATS VENTILATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED

MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING

WHITE FROST TRICOAT Includes Satin Nickel lower exterior accent colour.)

LPO FLOOR LINER PACKAGE includes (RIA) first and second row All-weather floor liners LPO (RIB) third row All-weather floor liner LPO and (CAV) Integrated Cargo Liner LPO

SPOILER REAR

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER

SHALE WITH EBONY INTERIOR ACCENTS PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEATING

ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS

RADIO HD

TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY

HEADLAMP CONTROL INTELLIBEAM AUTO HIGH BEAM

STEERING COLUMN POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC

VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS

POWER OUTLET 120-VOLT

SEATS THIRD ROW 60/40 SPLIT-BENCH POWER FOLDING

SENSOR CABIN HUMIDITY

Front collision mitigation

Front Collision Warning

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc

Door locks power programmable with lockout protection

Brake parking electronic

Headlamp control automatic on and off

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators and driver-side memory

Wiper rear intermittent with washer

Emissions Federal requirements

Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants

Air conditioning rear

Speedometer km/miles km odometer

Axle electronic positraction twin-clutch

Seat adjuster front passenger 6-way power

Wipers front intermittent

Head restraints front adjustable (up/down)

GVWR 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)

Liftgate power hands free with projected logo (Buick tri-shield)

Seats heated second row outboard seats

Audio system feature Bose performance-enhanced premium 10-speaker system with amp and subwoofer

Theft-deterrent system vehicle PASS-Key III engine immobilizer with content theft alarm

Air conditioning refrigerant

Seat adjuster driver 4-way power lumbar with massage feature

Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way power lumbar with massage feature

Windows power driver with Express-Up/Down front and rear passenger Express-Down

Roof rails bright aluminized integrated

Windshield acoustic laminated

Door handles body-colour with chrome insert

Chassis All-Wheel Drive System with Driver Select

Exhaust dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips integrated in fascia

Steering power electric

Suspension Premium Ride 4-wheel independent

Seating 7-passenger (2-2-3 seating configuration) includes 2nd row 40/40 Captains chairs with armrests featuring left seat fore/aft adjustment right seat Pitch Slide for 3rd row access with fore/aft adjustment and 3rd row 60/40 split bench

Storage system rear cargo area under floor

Head restraint rear centre seat

Glovebox passenger-side of instrument panel

Lamps turn signal indicator

Mouldings rocker panel unique accent colour

Mouldings bodyside bright chrome

Sill plates bright

Headlamps LED includes LED Buick Evonik signature accents with LED bi-functional projector side marker and reflex and LED Park lamp in fascia

Audio system feature USB ports 6 total first row includes 1 auxiliary dual USB (1Amp charge and data); 2nd row includes dual USB charging (2.1 Amps); 3rd row includes dual USB charging in rear outboard positions

Instrumentation includes Driver Information Centre tachometer speedometer fuel coolant temperature battery gear selector outside air temperature and (U80) compass display

QuietTuning Buick process to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration utilizing ultra-dissipative acoustic materials and Active Noise Cancellation to create a quiet interior cabin

SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the All Access package for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the All Acces...

Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise

Wheel spare 18 Inch x 4.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel

Audio system 8 Inch diagonal Buick Infotainment System includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones advanced voice recognitio...

Tires 255/65R18 SL all-season blackwall

Driver Information centre enhanced 4.2 Inch multi-colour display includes speed and trip odometer fuel economy and range oil life tire pressure battery voltage and timer

Floor mats all three rows

Steering wheel heated automatic includes front row driver and passenger heated seats

AUDIO SYSTEM 8 Inch DIAGONAL BUICK INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones advanced...