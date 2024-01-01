2020 Buick Encore GX

Turbocharged

Telematics

Knee Air Bag

Premium Synthetic Seats

Remote vehicle starter system includes Remote Keyless Entry

Automatic Highbeams

Bluetooth Connection

Driver Restriction Features

SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)

AXLE 3.17 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

Requires Subscription

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

DARK MOON BLUE METALLIC

FOG LAMPS FRONT

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER

NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation

SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING

EBONY WITH EBONY INTERIOR ACCENTS CLOTH WITH LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM

TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC 9T4X GEN 1 (STD)

HANDS-FREE POWER LIFTGATE PACKAGE includes (TC2) Hands-free power liftgate

HEADLAMP CONTROL INTELLIBEAM AUTO HIGH BEAM

ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L TURBO (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5 600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1 600 rpm FWD/AWD models) (STD)

KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON

WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN

VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS COVERED SLIDING

MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE BODY-COLOUR MANUAL-FOLDING

Front collision mitigation

Cloth with Leatherette seat trim

Front Collision Warning

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc

Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry

Windshield solar absorbing

Engine control stop/start system

Glass acoustic laminated windshield

Headlamp control automatic on and off

Map pocket driver seatback

SiriusXM enjoy an All Access trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'll ...

Window power with front passenger Express-Down

Windows power rear with Express-Down

Wiper rear intermittent

Defogger rear-window electric

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Seat adjuster 2-way power driver lumbar control

Brake electronic parking

Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual

Door locks power with lockout protection

Door handles body-colour with chrome strips

Steering column tilt and telescopic adjustable

Lighting interior rear cargo compartment lamp

Wipers front intermittent with pulse washers

Headlamps halogen

Alternator 130 amps

Steering power variable effort electric

Glovebox dual

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night with tilt

Lighting interior dimming instrument panel cluster

Shift knob satin silver and chrome

Door sill plate cover front

Audio system feature 6-speaker system enhanced performance with amplifier

Liftgate manual

GVWR 4409 lbs. (2000 kg)

Brakes front and rear electric

Tail lamps halogen

Knee bolster driver and front passenger

Lighting interior roof rear courtesy

Console floor with armrest

Map pocket front passenger seatback lateral mesh

Lamp centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL) LED

Floor mats colour-keyed and carpeted front and rear

QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin

Seatback passenger flat-folding

Steering wheel leather-wrapped 3-spoke colour-keyed with theft-deterrent locking feature

Door pillar trim blackout

Shutters front lower grille active front

Engine control stop/start system disable switch non-latching

Lighting interior overhead courtesy dual reading lamp

Key system 2 keys

Cargo security cover rear

Heater electric heating/defroster

Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry

Headrests 2-way adjustable up/down driver and front passenger

Assist handle rear outboard

Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel

Steering wheel controls mounted audio cruise control Driver Information Centre Forward Collision Alert gap adjust and phone interface controls

Tire compact spare 16 Inch (40.3 cm) located under cargo floor

Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum

Mouldings bodyside moulded colour (Not available with (GFC) Sport Touring Package.)

Air conditioning semi-automatic with electronic controls

Driver Information centre enhanced 4.2 Inch multi-colour display includes tachometer speedometer trip odometer fuel level coolant temperature oil life monitor battery and compass

Bumper front with Anderson Silver accents (Deleted when (GFC) Sport Touring Package is ordered.)

Bumper rear with Anderson Silver accents (Deleted when (GFC) Sport Touring Package is ordered.)

Mouldings upper side window chrome roofline and Black beltline

Tires 9R225.5 133L all-season blackwall

Assist handle with coat hook front passenger

Audio system 8 Inch diagonal Buick Infotainment System includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones

Seat rear 60/40 split-bench folding (60 percent on passenger side)

USB charging port charging only

USB ports 2 with auxiliary input jack (Included with (IOR) 8 Inch diagonal Buick Infotainment System. Not available with (MCR) Memory card receptacle.)